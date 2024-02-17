'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Confesses He Feels "Nervous" Around Ex-Wife Mackenzie Edwards

In a newly released bodycam footage by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards can be seen confessing to the law officers that his ex-wife Mackenzie Edwards "makes him feel nervous." The MTV alum traveled back to their previous home on January 31st, which his ex-wife and their kids still occupy, to pick up something along with the cops to keep his former partner at bay. “I won’t bother her and hopefully she won’t bother me," Edwards can be seen saying in the footage. The former reality star was later seen sharing, “She makes me nervous.”

The convict has been earlier accused of thrashing his house down before being arrested. As per The US Sun, when a cop asked him if his ex-wife knew he was coming, the TV personality said, “She knows. She called before you did and said you were going to come get some stuff. So basically the same thing, have us here and make sure everything was good.” He then proceeded to rummage through his garage and gave up after a few minutes, “I apologize brother. I know you guys got better s**t to do than me looking for my s**t.

“I haven’t been here in so damn long. If I can’t find it here. It is what it is. It’s been trashed anyways," Edwards told the officers present with him. “I don’t know where it is and I don’t want to be here anymore than you guys do so.”

Edwards concluded by saying that he wished not to come back, “I’m good. I won’t be back. I don’t know where it is. I’m going to have to find it later when I have more time. I appreciate your time.” On the same day, Mackenzie made several 911 calls, “I need to speak to an officer. My ex-husband tore up my house almost a year ago. He hasn’t lived here in a year and he’s trying to come over and get some things. I don’t want him here. I was just going to see if an officer could be close to my house. He tried to stab me a year ago and I’m just a little nervous." She concluded, “He wasn’t angry about it or anything, but just given the history, it just makes me very nervous.”

In a second call with the 911 dispatcher Edwards tried to calm the situation, he said, “Listen, I have an issue right now. I’m trying to get something out of the garage of mine where I live. My ex-wife still lives there. We still own the house. Is there any way I can get an officer to go with me? She’s still my wife. We’re just in the process of getting divorced. Right now I don’t think it’s a good idea if I show up without an officer because she is armed. I don’t know how else to explain it to you. She told me to bring a police officer with me so I would be more than happy to do that. It’s not a pressing issue, but it is an issue. I just don’t want any problems.”

The former MTV star then made a final call to 911 saying that her ex-husband had threatened her, “Police were just out here with my soon-to-be ex-husband. I need to go ahead and make a report because some of the stuff he said after he left here with them is a little concerning. I need to go ahead and do that. When Ryan left, he sent me a text, after he left with the police acting like he was the victim.

He said, 'You’ll be hard-pressed to find a place to live and no one will survive anything because you can’t act grown. He also let me know he was coming tomorrow to get weapons. I’m not sure what he’s talking about. He’s out of his freaking mind. I have that recorded. I have my personal pistol, but I don’t have any weapons that are his. Whatever weapons owned by us in our marital property over the last eight years are weapons I purchased that I don’t know what he’s done with.” As of now, Mackenzie has not filed for protection after the inconvenient incident.