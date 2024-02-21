Teen Mom Star Mackenzie Edwards Accidentally Reveals Her Ex-Ryan Edwards is Living With His Girlfriend

Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards recently had an ugly confrontation with her ex-husband Ryan Edwards, the convicted felon had arrived at the couple's residence to pick up some of his belongings. During the tense moments, the MTV alum made numerous calls to 911.

The reality star accidentally revealed that her ex was now living with his girlfriend Amanda Conner whom he met at the rehab. In one of the call recordings, the dispatcher can be heard asking the mother of two whether her ex-husband was taking care of their kids Jagger, 5, and Stella, 4. To which she replied, “His mother does. He does not even see them, no. He lives with his girlfriend. She has them to spend the night because that’s their grandmother."

As per The US Sun, during the first call, the former Teen Mom star told a 911 operator, “I need to speak to an officer. My ex-husband tore up my house almost a year ago. He hasn’t lived here in a year and he’s trying to come over and get some things. I don’t want him here. “I was just going to see if an officer can be close to my house. He tried to stab me a year ago and I’m just a little nervous. He wasn’t angry about it or anything, but just given the history, it just makes me very nervous.” Edwards tried to talk it out with the 911 officer in a second call, “Listen, I have an issue right now. I’m trying to get something out of the garage of mine where I live. My ex-wife still lives there. We still own the house. Is there any way I can get an officer to go with me? She’s still my wife. We’re just in the process of getting divorced. Right now I don’t think it’s a good idea if I show up without an officer because she is armed. I don’t know how else to explain it to you. She told me to bring a police officer with me so I would be more than happy to do that. It’s not a pressing issue, but it is an issue. I just don’t want any problems.”

During the final call the ex-MTV mom claimed that her estranged husband had threatened her, “Police were just out here with my soon-to-be ex-husband. I need to go ahead and make a report because some of the stuff he said after he left here with them is a little concerning. I need to go ahead and do that. When Ryan left, he sent me a text, after he left with the police, acting like he was the victim.

He said, 'You’ll be hard-pressed finding a place to live and no one will survive anything because you can’t act grown. He also let me know he was coming tomorrow to get weapons. I’m not sure what he’s talking about. He’s out of his freaking mind. I have that recorded. I have my personal pistol, but I don’t have any weapons that are his. Whatever weapons owned by us in our marital property over the last eight years are weapons I purchased that I don’t know what he’s done with.”

Meanwhile, Conner has been posting romantic pictures and reels with Edwards as the two seemed to have moved in together. She also shared a photo of him hanging up a TV in their new space on her Instagram story. A little while later she posted a photo of hardwood floors with the caption, “Our new home.”