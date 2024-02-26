'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Nanny Shares Mysterious Remarks About 'Karma': "Be Careful"

As her violent dispute with the reality TV star continues, Kailyn Lowry's former nanny Natalie has given a startling comment regarding "karma." As reported by The Sun, Natalie posted the latest of many mysterious remarks on her Instagram Stories recently. The message said, "Karma doesn't miss. Be careful how you treat genuine people."

Natalie alluded to their failed relationship in another social media post, saying that she had "removed herself" from a bad environment. It reads, "Removing yourself from s**t that repeatedly triggers your mental health and hurts your heart is top-tier self-care." The ex-nanny delivered a warning a few days ago, claiming to have "never signed an NDA," which many fans saw to be a jab at Lowry. She shared a text post that said, "DM's: How long ago did you sign the NDA? Me: There has never been one." After that, Natalie said, "Life's been lifing" and "God's been Goding."

When Natalie's son's birthday party photos were published by Lowry, in December 2020, many speculated that the two had fallen out. Perceptive fans surmised that a sizable gathering was in attendance when they saw a pile of over ten dishes adjacent to the birthday cake. During a period when the COVID-19 virus was extensively spreading over the world, fans accused Lowry of disregarding the social distance requirements. Additionally, they thought Lowry could have sparked a conflict when she seemed to expose Natalie for hosting the party. Before their falling out, Lowry continually referred to Natalie as her "bestie" and long-term supporter of her children on podcasts and social media. The lives of Lowry and Natalie's children might be affected by their tragic breakup. Lux and Creed, Lowry's younger children, are seen playing in the park, having a good time, and making friends with Natalie's kids, who seem to be about the same age, on Natalie's Instagram throughout the years.

Last month, Natalie could have made a direct shot at Lowry by reposting a painting of a mother cradling a toddler in her arms and kissing the youngster on the forehead as per the outlet. The text following it stated, "You're a great mom on Facebook, too bad you're a horrible one in real life." Natalie has reshared several comments in recent weeks, one of which had the sentence, "The only people I owe my loyalty to are the ones who never made me question theirs." Although Natalie doesn't say explicitly why she is insulting Lowry, some people surmise that it has to do with Lowry's parenting abilities—that is, the fact that, at the early age of 31, she has so many children under the age of thirteen with four different dads. Fans who question if Lowry spends enough time with her children and how she makes time for them to get the special care they need have been enraged with her. In any event, Natalie had to have been sufficiently enraged by Kailyn to feel compelled to take their dispute on the internet.