‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shuts Down Photoshopping and Pregnancy Rumors: "Not Posting This"

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has been in the limelight over the last few weeks as rumors of her being pregnant with twins began to surface online. With this in mind, fans started to take careful notice of her pictures on Instagram to try and confirm her pregnancy. And they even accused Lowry of photoshopping her images. The reality star had seemingly had enough as she took to Instagram to put a rest to accusations once and for all.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

The mother of four had recently welcomed her fifth child into the family with her former beau, Elijah Scott. And was on vacation with her children as per her Insta feed. Lowry posted a variety of carousels featuring some precious memories from the trip including a few snaps of herself. But, after the recent ‘Photoshop’ ordeal, she took to her Instagram stories to clear the air.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

Lowry posted a picture of herself seated on the platform of a railing gazing at the serene view beneath her. She sported a refreshing green romper with buttons. The ensemble was sleeveless to beat the heat while offering a view of the artistic tattoos on her arms. To complete this outfit, she sports chic olive green sandals. The ethereal trees are followed by an azure ocean in the background of her picture. And enhanced the tropical vibe of the place.

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry shut down rumors that she’s pregnant with twins after she was accused of using Photoshop to hide her bump during a recent vacation. https://t.co/OsqC8OI3uz — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) August 9, 2023

Lowry threw shade at her follower's recent accusations in the caption of her stories. While explaining the reason behind not posing this particular picture. “I ended up not posting this bc [because] of my double chin” she confessed. She then slyly comments, “But I guess I could’ve photoshopped it out” concluded the caption.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

The podcast host also posted a similar picture earlier this week which was a filtered version of the original. In this picture, Lowry gazed right into the camera with a ghost of a smile on her face and appeared to be in bliss at the moment as she posed. Other pictures on the carousel appeared to be from that of an anniversary.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

Also featured was an appetizing plate of salad served alongside a healthy drizzle of sauce. And at the end of it, she shared a glimpse of her view of the night. The dark yet glistening pool reflected the night sky with the lights from the plethora of palm trees illuminating it, making it a breathtaking sight.

In the comment section of the post, several fans still felt that perhaps this picture was also edited. “It's all about angles, filters, and Photoshop,” said one person. Another one added, “Not the blurry filter over the one photo that was heavily photoshopped”. While there were disagreements, fans were quick to defend Lowry and asked haters to back off. One even pointed out that ‘while haters will say this is Photoshopped, it’s actually not.

