'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Friend's Shocking Text Messages About a 'Vasectomy'

After learning that their spouse had lied about getting a vasectomy, an acquaintance messaged Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom to let her know the whole thing was based on a TV drama. As reported by The Sun, Kailyn included a section asking followers for help and provided a bizarre situation from her private chats in the post.

She shared a message in which a friend wrote, "OK. If you just had a baby. And told your partner to have a vasectomy. And he said he did. And then you find out he didn't because you're now pregnant. What would you do." Along with this text, she attached a note that read, "Real life text I just got." But Kailyn explained in a later post that it wasn't all as it looked, after learning from her buddy that the situation was really from the TV series Gilmore Girls rather than actual life. On Thursday, December 8, the 31-year-old MTV star answered a plethora of fan queries, including those about wedding speculation, on her Instagram Stories. One of her admirers asked her, "Have you and Elijah talked about marriage?" In response, Kailyn shared a silent video clip of Elijah seated next to her. Elijah winked at the camera after seeming to mouth the word "yes."

After sharing the news about twins last month, the couple, who were previously neighbors in Delaware, now share three kids. Before revealing the news in October, the reality TV star concealed her pregnancy with the twins for a few months. Kail said that she and Elijah conceived the kids, a boy and a girl, around the time she traveled to Thailand in March, meaning that she was already many months along when she made her announcement. Shortly after welcoming her fifth son, Rio, in the autumn of 2022, Kailyn became pregnant with her sixth and seventh children. In addition to Kail's three children with Elijah, she also has boys Lux, age 5, and Creed, age 2, with her former partner Chris Lopez, and son Isaac, age 13, with her former spouse Jo Rivera.

When the former reality star was a senior in high school and made an appearance on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2010, she began to publicly share her experiences as a mother. She was expecting her first child, a son named Isaac, at the time with Jo Rivera, her partner at the time. The next year, Lowry became a cast member of Teen Mom 2, a show that followed her stormy romantic life. She wed Javi Marroquin in 2012, and the couple brought their son Lincoln into the world a year later. After their 2016 breakup, Lowry remarried and had two additional boys, Lux and Creed, with Chris Lopez. After eleven years, Lowry said in 2022 that she was leaving the Teen Mom series. She softly welcomed her son Rio at this time.

