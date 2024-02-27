Kailyn Lowry, the reality television star left her fans and followers amazed with her curves with a recent post on social media. Spilling the beans on her post-surgery transformation the star shared her weight loss goals with her followers on Instagram. The mother of seven shared a carousel of mirror selfies with different attires that left her followers in awe of her.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, aged 31, offered a peek into her activities through a series of Instagram Stories, detailing her schedule which included a soccer game, a birthday party, errands, and a meeting.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

In the photos, Lowry donned white-and-gray checkered print leggings that accentuated her figure, pairing them tastefully with a light-wash denim shirt and sneakers. Engaging her followers, Lowry posed from different angles, prompting them to weigh in on her outfit choice through an interactive poll and providing a link to the clothing for those interested. Following the birth of her twins, Valley and Verse, born on October 29, 2023, with boyfriend Elijah Scott, Lowry has been showcasing her slimmer physique on social media.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

During an Instagram Q&A session, Lowry addressed a fan's inquiry about the possibility of another "baby makeover," a term she previously used to describe her post-pregnancy cosmetic procedures. Lowry candidly shared her intentions, confirming her desire for a breast reduction once she attains her weight loss goals. Lowry has been open about her past cosmetic procedures like Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, tummy tuck, and breast augmentation.

Aside from her twins and their one-year-old sibling Rio, Lowry is a devoted mother to her other children: Isaac, 14 (with ex Jo Rivera); Lincoln, 10 (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin); and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 (with ex Chris Lopez). In addition to her blended family, Lowry and Scott share a 1-year-old son, Rio.

Their first concert was a success! Isaac said it was the best night of his life 😭 @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/uXNROjAOmZ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 7, 2022

Very recently, Lowry was in the news when her former nanny, Natalie, made cryptic comments regarding "karma," raising eyebrows among followers. Earlier, Natalie sparked speculation by mentioning she had never signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which some interpreted as a subtle reference to her time with Lowry. Her post read, "Removing yourself from s**t that repeatedly triggers your mental health and hurts your heart is top-tier self-care," per The U.S. Sun.

https://t.co/zaqNHqm3TU free to listen✨ apple, Spotify or wherever you get your pods! pic.twitter.com/46KCVPHVQT — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 25, 2023

Following the publication of photos from Natalie's son's birthday party by Lowry in December 2020, speculation arose about a potential fallout between the two. Observant fans noted a large gathering depicted in the images, raising concerns about adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines during a time of widespread transmission.

The rift between Lowry and Natalie could have implications for their respective children, as evidenced by the interactions between Lux and Creed, Lowry's younger children, and Natalie's kids on social media over the years, indicating a previously close bond that may now be affected by the separation.