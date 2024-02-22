'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Slammed for Exposing Son Jace on Social Media Following His Return

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans recently shared a fun Ramen-making video on TikTok; the video showcased her children, Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 6, experimenting with delicious varieties of Ramen noodles. However, fans were shocked to see her elder son back in the fold after Child Protective Services (CPS) dropped a juvenile petition against the reality star's husband her husband, David Eason, as per E! News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

As per The US Sun, on Reddit, perplexed fans talked about the ridiculous scenario in which Jace was slurping noodles with his family. They questioned whether the teenager ought to be highlighted on social media at all at this point. "Why Does He Have a Camera in His Face?" one fan criticized in all caps. "Janelle, your son needs help and support. Keep him off social media!" A second fan added, "I wish she would stop posting Jace. He’s obviously having issues and her focus should be on creating a supportive environment to help him, not exploiting him for content."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gregg DeGuire

A third fan agreed, "Right? I thought her biggest concern was Jace's mental health. Sharing him all over social media is not the way to be concerned about his mental health." "I don’t know how she doesn’t get it. She isn’t posting him because she cares so much, she posts him so she can say, 'See, I’m a good mom and I’ll show you,'" a fourth fan slammed. A fifth fan said, "She is hurting that boy and continues to exploit him." A sixth fan reasoned, "Hasn’t he been through enough, she can’t just enjoy the time with him?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Following the reported attack on the teen by the MTV alum's husband in late September 2023, allegations of neglect and dependency were levied, and Jace's stepfather is still being charged with child abuse. Nonetheless, "Jenelle will now have custody of Jace again," an insider revealed.

As per the legal documents, it was revealed that the stepfather 'willingly harmed' his stepson and caused injuries on his arm and neck. "The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child... The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means," the court filing said. "They had a Ring camera that captured the incident," an insider revealed then.

After a grand jury indictment in January, Eason's case was upgraded to a felony, and he is currently awaiting his first hearing. Meanwhile, the stepson seems to be back with the family under tough circumstances. Fans believe his privacy and safety are compromised by Evan's continuous exposure to the teenager on social media.

You may follow Jenelle Evans (@jenellelevans) on TikTok for more family-related content.