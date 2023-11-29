‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Mocked For Requesting a Welfare Check For Farrah Abraham’s Daughter

Jenelle Evans is looking out for fellow Teen Mom Farrah Abraham's daughter despite her own legal issues surrounding her son Jace. In a Facebook story, the reality star urged to run a welfare check for Abraham's daughter, citing the 32-year-old's unusual behavior on social media. Evan herself lost custody of her teenage son, Jace.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

The TV personality shared her request on Facebook. She wrote, "Someone do a welfare check on Farah Abaraham's daughter. Her mom seems very unstable in her videos online." Although she didn't elaborate on what made her say that, her words quickly gained traction, and fans started posting hilarious comments like, "Pot meets kettle."

Although she hasn't posted the story on her other social media accounts, Evans hasn't taken down the story from Facebook yet. Teen Mom fans wondered what concerned the 31-year-old because Abraham's daughter Sophia is a 14-year-old teenager and seems just fine.

Image Source: Facebook | Jenelle Evans

Recently, Abraham posted a video with her daughter on her Instagram account, where the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a helicopter ride, and the TV star captioned, "#formula1 race day 🚁🚁🚁 enjoy the view from above with @sophialabraham." The two appeared in great spirits as they flew over the race course.

The young girl's social media account is full of rock and punk vibes, with multiple piercings on her entire body, including her nose and lips. Sophia also dyed her half hair in a purple shade and kept half of her tresses in a jet-black shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham)

Previously, Abraham received backlash from fans for allowing her daughter to get six new piercings for her 14th birthday. The OG Teen Mom alum was accused of causing "childhood trauma" by fans, reported The Sun. Some fans took to Reddit to express their concerns.

A Reddit fan,u/RedditsInBed2, criticized, "Holy crap, most piercers I know don't recommend doing more than 2 or 3 at a time. Screw all the adults in this situation, and that's going to be some brutal healing." Another Teen Mom fan, u/Playcrackersthesky, echoed, "It's so much healing time. Really shitty to do to a 14 year old."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco Rocha Model Camp (@cocorochamodelcamp)

In 2019, Abaraham accused fellow teen mom Jenelle of being a bad mom. The 32-year-old said, "For her to choose a horrible man over her kids, she's a failure as a mom. … I don't think any woman who chooses a man and abuse over her children is in the right state of mind to have kids," reported US Weekly. The Ex on the Beach star referred to Eason admitting to killing their family dog.

Meanwhile, Evans is facing her own battles regarding her teenage son Jace's custody. The young boy was in the custody of his grandmother, Barabra, when he ran away from her house as well and checked into a hospital. Previously, he ran away three times, alleging his stepfather, David Eason, abused him.

After being discovered this time, Child Protective Services (CPS) took custody of Jace, and he's in foster care. Within nine months time, Evans lost custody of her teenage son. And insiders close to the reality star revealed, "And this is not like the last time she had CPS investigating her home; this is bigger than that. She will be in therapy for months."

