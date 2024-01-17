'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Kids Kaiser and Ensley 'Will Not Be Removed From Their Home' Post Investigation

After a thorough examination by Child Protective Services, Jenelle Evans and David Eason's kids, Ensley and Kaiser, will remain in their home. As per the recent reports by The U.S. Sun, several sources confirmed the lengthy CPS battle against Jenelle and Eason's North Carolina home has officially concluded.

So r u guys gonna do anything about Janelle Evans and David Eason @MTV ? I've been watching teen Mom since it started but wit u havin ppl like David Eason I will no longer watch or support the show. I'm gay myself and I will not give mtv anymore ratings until this is fixed. pic.twitter.com/1ch0agX7d4 — Eliana (@ElianaKing13) February 20, 2018

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Faces Felony Charges For Assaulting Stepson Jace

A source informed the outlet, "The CPS case against the household is closed, and the younger kids will not be removed." The insider went on to say that the case's resolution had nothing to do with Jace's CPS file or the criminal accusations Eason is purportedly facing for allegedly beating the 14-year-old. Since the investigation began in response to reports that Jenell's husband had injured her eldest son in late September, a second source said that CPS had spoken with both of the younger children at least twice. After Jenelle's kid made his third attempt at running away on September 28, 2023, Eason was charged on October 26, 2023, with misdemeanor child abuse. According to reports, the teenager informed his grandma, Barbara Evans that he fled because he felt that Eason had assaulted him.

Shouldn't this be enough to remove the children? That's one thing if Janelle chooses to be with him but the children are too young to make that choice.



Sheriff Says 'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Most Dangerous Man https://t.co/Uh0blLjBVd — Cheryl (@cherylsworld69) May 4, 2019

As reported by TMZ, his charges were recently upgraded to a second felony charge for allegedly strangling his 14-year-old stepson. On Sunday, the reality star took to Facebook and wrote, "You can pray for my downfall all you want, but you’re only hurting yourself. I will always stand strong because I’ve always done what’s right, no matter what you heard. So not only do your words not hurt me, but they give me even more encouragement to be the best man I can be for my family!" According to court records that The Sun first made public, David "willingly harmed" his stepson by leaving scars on his arm and neck. The court filing stated, "The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V. Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child. The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Also Read: Teen Mom 2: Full Timeline of the Highs and Lows in the Life of Jenelle Evans

In October 2023, Jenelle opened up to The Messenger about the case and investigation. She told the outlet at the time, "My son has been having mental health issues for the past two to three years. He has been on and off medication that was not prescribed under my care. They are thinking it's because of the effects of the medication; it's causing him to have behaviors he shouldn't have. He's had outbursts. He's in intensive therapy at the moment and getting the help he needs." She added, "Everyone thinks it's investigating our other kids about child abuse and neglect; [however] it's about our son. In court, they don't even bring up David's name. At all. It's only about me, my mom, and Jace's mental health. Jace has been seeking mental health therapy for a while. I have a lot of evidence I have not had the chance to present yet, but I think at the next court date [I will be able to]. It has to do with my mom and Jace's living situation."

More from Inquisitr

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans All Set to Launch a New Podcast Yet Again

20 Times 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans' Actions Left Fans Shaking Their Heads in Disbelief