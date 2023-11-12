‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Hubby David Eason Faces Backlash Over ‘Vile’ Photo of Teen Daughter

Jenelle Evans is best known for her role on the reality television series Teen Mom, which propelled her to fame. Shortly after her journey on the renowned series ended, she became a social media influencer alongside her husband David Eason. While her marriage may appear rosy, the pair have been facing many challenges together in recent times including the CPS [Child Protection Services] Investigation. This time around, it’s Eason who’s under the lens for a picture he shared featuring his teenage daughter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

According to The Sun, Eason recently posted a picture of his 16-year-old daughter Maryssa on Instagram, earning a lot of backlash from followers of his. The picture featured the teen dressed in camo attire from head to toe while she had a subtle smile on her face. In addition, she held in her hands what appeared to be the horns of a juvenile deer; presumably dead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88)

She was photographed amid a foliage of dead leaves and grass around her. Eason captioned the post by stating, “I’m so proud of my sweet girl, she got her first buck!” While her dad clearly appeared to be filled with pride at this moment, it seemed like his followers had opposing thoughts on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88)

Some of his 380K followers on the Meta platform flooded the comment section of his post to express their thoughts. One critic exclaimed, “Are you actually joking!!!!” Another one said, “This is VILE” A third one added in sarcasm, “You should be so proud.” Like so there were many other comments that harshly criticized the internet personality. However, one follower decided to prod further into the matter for more closure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88)

The person questioned Maryssa’s intent to hunt and asked if it was to “provide food for her family” or if it was because she didn’t want to “displease” Eason. The critic followed it up with concern about whether this experience would cause her any form of emotional distress once she was much older. Lastly, they questioned her eligibility in terms of age to hunt. To this lengthy question, Eason himself explained that she was actually out with a few friends and he was the “first person she called” because she was “so happy”.

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are being investigated for child neglect after Jenelle's 14-year-old son Jace told authorities David allegedly assaulted him, TMZ reports.



"The alleged assault is believed to have gone down at someone else's home, and… pic.twitter.com/89iWSDk73F — TV Deets (@tvdeets) October 4, 2023

This comes amid a serious investigation by CPS after the news of 14-year-old Jace accusing her stepdad of abuse came to light. The ordeal was first reported earlier this year on the 28th of September after Jace reportedly ran away from home for the third time in a row. As per sources, the Teen Mom star’s mother Barbara Evans claimed that before taking off, Jace confessed to Eason allegedly abusing him, per The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

However, as per an insider, Jace confessed to doctors, a therapist, the Sheriff from North Carolina’s Columbus County, and lastly, a CPS member of allegedly being physically attacked by Eason. In addition, Jace claimed that his siblings: Ensly,6, and Kaiser, 9 were both witnesses of his alleged abuse. Ever since then, Jace has been under the care of his grandmother, Barbara. More information concerning the CPS investigation and further updates are awaited.

