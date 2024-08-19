'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Hints at Reporting Her Ex-David Eason to FBI for Sketchy Behavior

Jenelle Evans' love life with ex-David Eason was full of controversies documented on MTV's reality TV show Teen Mom. The 32-year-old filed for legal separation from Eason in February 2024 but she cannot file for a divorce until a year has passed due to North Carolina state law. However, Evans recently returned to the show and hinted that she might have reported Eason to the FBI.

The reality star's dramatic entry in MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was followed by chilling details of her tortured relationship with Eason. The rumor mill began churning after a post on Facebook caught people's attention and soon after spread like wildfire on other dedicated social media platforms of the show, one of them being Reddit, as per The Things.

One Teen Mom fan wrote a comment asking Evans to "tell everything to your attorney [and] if the attorney thinks it should be brought to the judge for the protection of your family then let him do his job." The reality star responded to her, "It already has been reported to police, FBI, and custody court," sparking rumors that she has reported Eason to the FBI for some of his sketchy behind-the-scenes behaviors.

A subreddit shared the screenshot of the comment and posted, "David was reported to the FBI for some of the things Jenelle found out. So are these guns, terrorism, sex crimes, or what? She needs to watch herself doing the most for his attention." Since Evans didn't clarify what those accusations are that she's reported Eason for, fans began their guessing game on Reddit.

A Reddit user, u/informationseeker8, speculated, "Is it just me or is she implying he either had possession of CSAM or did something to one of the children? That's just immediately where my mind went sadly." u/ParcelPosted added, "My mind went there first for several reasons. But David posted extremely troubling images of Kaiser when they started dating and she laughed it off. There were allegations he was creeping in as a friend of Maryssas not long ago as well."

Meanwhile, others called her out for being complicit in the face of abuse and blamed her for putting up with Eason's problematic actions. u/ItsBrittneybetch69 slammed Evans, "She stayed with him after he killed her fucking dog too. u/Free_Issue_9623 echoed, "Exactly why she hasn't spilled yet she was complicit in the neglect and abuse of those kids. As a parent she not only failed to protect her children. Imo she's guilty of educational neglect, medical neglect, mental and emotional abuse."

After remaining quiet and defending her ex-husband Eason, the mother of three confirmed her separation in a TikTok video. Her representatives affirmed the news to PEOPLE. She explained, "So, whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation and I filed something called separation by bed and board," citing that she's thought of separating but never "wanted to leave" their home.