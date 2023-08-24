‘Teen Mom’ Jade Cline Gets Emotional as Sean Surprises Her With a Visit From Her BFF Chau: “I Love You”

Sean Austin, Jade Cline's fiance, planned a surprise visit from the Teen Mom star's best friend to cheer her up. In an exclusive sneak peek of August 9's brand-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter obtained by PopCulture.com, Sean got in touch with Jade's BFF, Chau, and the two arranged a surprise that left Jade in tears. Sean told Chau as he FaceTimed her in private, "I was hoping you would come to visit and surprise Jade. I thought it'd be really good for her. She needed a little release."

Given that she was about to go on a four-day weekend and that she liked the notion of a surprise, Chau was immediately on board with the plan. Sean explained, "Well, my plan is like I'm gonna go up to her work probably like 30 minutes before she's about to get off, and then ... when I come outside, then have you get out of the car or something, you know?" as Chau answered, "Oh, that'd be sweet."

Chau, who had flown in for the weekend, was visibly excited as she sat in the car and waited for Jade with Sean and their daughter Kloie. All the planning paid off when Chau got out of the car. "Oh my God," she exclaimed joyfully, as she ran over to Chau and hugged her tightly. "Is that why you weren't talking to me?"

But that wasn't the only surprise that was set in for the teen mom. "We're gonna go back to your house, pack a bag, [and] I got us a nice suite," Chau informed Jade, who was in tears. The Teen Mom actress hugged Sean and broke down in tears as he said, "I know how much you needed this too." Jade responded, "You brought me my soulmate!" clarifying, "I love you, but it's a different love."

Not only Jade, but even her 4-year-old daughter Kloie, was also eager to meet Chau. Once they were in the car together, Kloie couldn't wait to show Chau the message she had written to express her love for her. Kloie remarked, "I love you, Chau," and Chau exclaimed, "You love me?"

When Jade entered the car, Chau excitedly exclaims, "Hi, Chau!" to which she responds, "Hi Best Friend!"

The Teen Mom star has struggled a lot with her relationship with Sean, but she never gave up on him. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the reality TV star opened up about her decision to stick with him. "He completely changed into the person that I always knew that he was and I always knew he could be," Jade told E! News. "Something was just telling me throughout this journey to just hold on and keep my faith and I had this faith in him. I'm glad I never gave up. I'm glad I didn't turn my back on him because now where we are is completely just day and night."

