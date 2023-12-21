‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Is Unrecognizable With Her New Big Lips and Cheeks

Fans were taken aback by Teen Mom Farrah Abraham's latest look, which showed off her full cheeks and lips as well as the outcomes of her lengthy cosmetic procedure. Her journey of transformation, which includes things like jawline improvements and allegations of a Brazilian Butt Lift, has been at the receiving end of criticism, per The Sun.

Abraham, 32, has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on numerous cosmetic surgeries. Fans' criticism came as she posted an Instagram Story on her account which was shot in her lavish house. With her hair dyed red-orange and her face dolled up in full-glam makeup, Abraham thanked her unidentified partner for having given her gifts.

Fans were quick to notice the change in Abraham's facial characteristics. She had multiple surgeries, including a rhinoplasty and breast augmentation in 2010, and a third breast job in 2015 to fix a failed procedure from the previous year. Abraham has also been transparent about using injectables to sculpt her jawline and cheekbones.

Abraham had shared undergoing cosmetic surgery in October through her Instagram account. The reality personality prompted both support and criticism as she urged her audience to think about undergoing similar procedures. On the other hand, scathing remarks on platforms such as Teen Mom Reddit indicate that fans are becoming increasingly concerned about the effects of overdoing cosmetic treatments on Abraham's appearance.

The debate over her cosmetic decisions took on a turn with fans commenting that Abraham may have had a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). She addressed the claims in a TikTok video with the caption: "Goals & no I never got a #bbl but then again goals." Fans expressed skepticism despite Abraham's strong denial of having a BBL, pointing out the obvious mismatch between her thighs and what some believed to be a curvier lower torso.

Abraham doesn't waver in her quest for beauty standards despite the ongoing rumors and controversy surrounding her cosmetic decisions. She posted an Instagram Story picture showing a dramatic change from her typical look. Farrah was seen with piercing blue eyes that contrasted sharply with her usually brown eyes. She was wearing a leopard print tank top, as reported by The Sun.

Apart from the cosmetic procedures, Abraham has lately experienced a personal loss of her pet peacock, Prince. The reality personality highlighted the emotional bond she developed with her feathered friends by sharing her sorrow on social media.

Abraham has revealed that she has faced difficulties while undergoing plastic surgeries and cosmetic treatments. She openly acknowledged one of her biggest regrets in a 2022 interview with Life And Style Magazine. She revealed that she had a chin implant that she ultimately had to remove because of unfavorable outcomes. Farrah admitted that not everything about her cosmetic journey has gone as planned, but she still doesn't feel bad about the decisions she made.

