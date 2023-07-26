‘Teen Mom’s’ Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Intense Hate She Receives From Angry Fans: “Show up to My House Mad”

Cheyenne Floyd, star of MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, has faced intense criticism and harassment from detractors who go to extreme lengths to attack her, even showing up at her home and calling her daughter's school. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Cheyenne revealed that dealing with such over-the-top reactions makes it difficult for her to broach serious topics like racial injustice on the show. The mom, however, remains determined and uses her celebrity status to bring about a change.

"I've had people show up to my house mad about things," she revealed. "I've had letters. I've had people calling my daughter's school." Despite the hate she receives, Cheyenne also receives an outpouring of love and support from her fans. The reality star continued saying, "There's so much more love than hate." She shared about people sharing their love as she revealed that there are people, "who will message me like, 'I heard what you said. And I just want you to know I see you.' Or, 'I have a biracial child and I didn't know how to have that conversation. So thanks for having it so now I know how to have it with my child.'" She added, "And it makes it worth it." Many have reached out to her to express gratitude for discussing important issues, such as racial conversations, and helping them navigate similar discussions with their own children.

Cheyenne finds peace with the fact that with her fame comes the responsibility to address important social topics for discussion. She said, "I feel like we can do anything and someone will always have an opinion and I just have to remember that and just stick to who I am."

The teen mom shared how she agreed to be on the reality show and felt like she'd "just been given an opportunity to be on a platform that has such a broad audience." The 30-year-old explained, "When I decided to join Teen Mom, my parents sat me down, and were like, 'Take advantage of this opportunity. Don't waste it. Show us in a positive light. Show how beautiful Black families can be, and talk about it.'"

One issue that Cheyenne tackled on the show was feeling uncomfortable during a cast trip to Florida when she noticed more Confederate flags than Black people. She candidly shared her feelings during a phone call to her dad. Moments like these have helped her bond with her costar Maci Bookout, with whom she has built a strong and open relationship. They have had many discussions and learned from each other's experiences, breaking down barriers and fostering understanding. Beyond her role in Teen Mom, Cheyenne is also grateful for her strong foundation with her husband, Zach Davis, whom she will celebrate her first anniversary with in September.

