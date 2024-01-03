Amber Portwood, known for her role in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, has recently resettled in her Indianapolis, Indiana, residence. Portwood, of Teen Mom fame, has recently returned to her home in Indianapolis, Indiana, after her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, moved to California with their 5-year-old son, James. Her resettlement in the home signifies a fresh start, following her decision to leave the property in 2019 to facilitate Glennon and their son's living arrangements post-separation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

In a recent development, The U.S. Sun disclosed photographs of Portwood's home with her 15-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with former fiancé Gary Shirley. In October, she hinted at her resettling process by posting a photo of her cat, Luna, on her bed, indicating she was still unpacking. The house, however, was not in pristine condition upon her return. In an episode, the teen mom accused her ex-partner of leaving the house in a state of disarray, citing an overgrown front yard, unpleasant odors, and stained floors, carpets, and walls.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

A counter-statement was made by a source close to him, who refuted the claims of the house being trashed. According to this insider, the condition of the house was documented thoroughly through photos and videos on the day Glennon moved out, asserting that everything was left in an orderly state. In a significant turn of events in July 2022, Portwood lost custody of her son James when an Indiana judge approved Glennon's request to move with him to Los Angeles. The ongoing custody battle, which started in 2019 following Portwood's arrest on multiple charges, including domestic battery, has been tumultuous. In response to concerns about their son's safety, Glennon has filed an emergency motion to suspend his ex-partner's visitation rights.

‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Celebrates Leah’s 10th Birthday With A Sweet Tribute https://t.co/N3uuxJFUAZ pic.twitter.com/5KqgzWGrst — thecelebdiary (@thecelebdiary2) November 11, 2018

In the emergency motion filed by him, he alleged that James suffered a lip injury during a stay at a hotel under Portwood's supervision. The injury, as per court documents, was said to have occurred when James was jumping on the bed. The court papers read, "The minor child had a busted, bloody lip. The minor child became hysterical, [Amber] began yelling, and [Amber] immediately terminated the video call with [Andrew] and refused to respond for an extended amount of time to his numerous inquiries, including phone calls and text messages, as to what happened and what was going on."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__)

Despite these legal complexities, Portwood is persevering through regular monthly visits with James. She is actively navigating the challenges of co-parenting and readjusting to life back in her Indianapolis home. Portwood, a familiar face from her time on Teen Mom, initially gained recognition through her appearance on 16 and Pregnant and later became a cast member of Teen Mom OG. Despite her fame, she has faced substantial challenges and is frequently entangled in legal issues related to domestic violence and possession charges, as reported by CNN. As of now, her estimated net worth stands at 1.1 million.

