Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Released From Prison, Sent to Rehab Facility After Surprising Court Ruling

In an unexpected court ruling, Ryan Edwards, a star from the show Teen Mom, was scheduled for release from prison and was sent to a rehabilitation center. On July 14, Ryan, 35, appeared before Judge Gary Starnes at Hamilton County Sessions Court. This court appearance followed his previous sentencing of 11 months and 29 days at Silverdale Detention Center back in April.

The hearing pertains to Ryan's charges of harassment and possession of a controlled substance, stemming from his arrest on February 10. Additionally, he faces charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance on April 7 following his arrest.

In an exclusive report by The U.S. Sun, it was revealed that Ryan is set to be released from prison and will be transferred to a rehabilitation facility. During the hearing, a representative from the rehab facility assured the judge that a bed will be available for Ryan on July 18. Judge Starnes noted that he had reviewed Ryan's extensive medical records. He described them as "disturbing" and concerning. "He's going to need help with underlining things," said the judge.

The representative from the facility said, "We will be making some sort of treatment plan. He can go there, then go to OASIS, the halfway house. They live there. He would also get the injection." Judge Starnes has requested that Ryan undergo a hair follicle test to ensure his sobriety before receiving the injection.

The prosecution sought confirmation that Ryan would not be permitted to leave the rehabilitation facility. According to the rehab representative, Ryan would not be allowed to leave the facility without supervision at any time. He is expected to remain in the inpatient rehab program for a duration of 28 days.

In light of this, the defense expressed Ryan's desire to have telephone conversations with his children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3. The prosecution acknowledged that the children inquire about Ryan and emphasized the importance of maintaining communication between them. Consequently, the judge agreed to lift the previous no-contact order, enabling the children to communicate with Ryan through their mother, Mackenzie Edwards.

"We'll give you a furlough. It's time for you to go to the program. It's your last chance to do this. You need to do what you can. If you violate rehab, if you leave, you'll be charged with escape and you will get consecutive sentences. You don't want to spend 2 to 3 years in custody if you can get treatment," ruled Judge Starnes.

Jen Edwards and Larry Edwards, Ryan's parents, were present at the court hearing, along with Ryan's ex-wife, Mackenzie. However, Mackenzie maintained her distance from her former in-laws. She chose to sit on the opposite side of the room. The atmosphere in the courtroom was tense, with Larry nervously shaking his leg throughout the hearing, while Jen and Mackenzie appeared somber.

