'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Fans Spot New 'Clue' in a Photo Amid Rumors She’s ‘Pregnant With Twin Boys’

Fans have observed a peculiar element in the backdrop of Kailyn Lowry's latest photo. This has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding her alleged secret pregnancy with twin boys. The former Teen Mom 2 star has been dropping hints in various ways over the past few months through her social media posts.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Fame Kayla Sessler Reveals Her New Business as ‘Young & Pregnant’ Spin-off Gets Canceled

In Kailyn's recent Instagram Story, fans discovered a new clue in the background. The 31-year-old shared a photo of the outdoor bathroom in her $800,000 Delaware mansion on Tuesday night. The image revealed a well-arranged space featuring a toilet, a trash can, a black and white sink with cabinets, a mirror, and sconce lighting. However, keen-eyed fans were quick to notice an unusual detail in the top right corner of the picture.

In Kailyn's photo, her reflection was discernible in the mirror; however, she concealed her entire body behind a black heart emoji. It was evident that the reality star made a deliberate attempt to obscure her appearance in the snapshot. Accompanying the post, the mother of five added a caption: "Getting the outdoor bathroom ready for the boy's birthday party with PRIME DAY! Here's what I go so far. Next slide."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

This mysterious selfie comes amid swirling rumors of Kailyn's pregnancy with twins, raising curiosity among fans. The reality TV star recently welcomed her fifth child, notes The U.S. Sun. Further fueling the speculation, Kailyn took to her Instagram Story last week to share a video featuring her five-year-old son, Lux Russell Lowry, expressing concern about her appearance.

Also Read: Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Released From Prison, Sent to Rehab Facility After Surprising Court Ruling

In the video, Kailyn mentioned that she was getting ready to head down to the campground site. Her young son was seen snuggling close to her and expressing his wish for no one to catch sight of her exposed stomach. "I don't want nobody to look at your belly, so I'm doing this to your belly," Lux voiced his thoughts, as he positioned himself in front of his mother. "He's covering up, and he's like, 'So that's how you're going?' and I was like, 'Yeah,' and he started covering up my belly and said, 'Well I don't want anyone to see you'," Kailyn told the viewers while laughing as Lux hugged her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Shares New Photo Without Hair Extensions or Wig Surprising Fans

Following the circulation of the IG Story video on a Teen Mom Instagram account, numerous fans shared their opinions. Many expressed their belief that the reality star was pregnant again. Within the comments section of the shared clip, one follower engaged in speculation, suggesting: "He was probably 'told' Don’t tell anyone I’m pregnant so naturally he’s wanting to protect her 'belly'… kail tried to clean that conversation up but also leave a little bit to get people talking." Another fan wrote, "How weird to post something like that…." A third person said, "Bless her heart. She swells SO BAD when she’s pregnant, which is how we all know. I honestly do not know why she is hiding all of this."

In a previous report by The U.S. Sun, it was revealed that Kailyn had discreetly given birth to a baby on November 20, 2022, with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. However, the young mother has chosen to remain tight-lipped about this matter.

More from Inquisitr

MTV Teen Mom Star Catelynn Baltierra's Fans Are Bashing Her for Putting Daughter's Life in 'Danger'

'Teen Mom' Star Ashley Jones Sets the Record Straight as Fans Point Out a Possible 'Baby Bump'