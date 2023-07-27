'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Posts a Cryptic Note on Social Media After Kailyn Lowry DMed Husband

Teen Mom alums Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry make headlines yet again as drama stirs between both of them. Evans, who considered Lowry to be her 'nemesis,' didn't hold back in recent events as she publicly urged Lowry to 'back off' from her husband on social media

According to Evans's Facebook post, Lowry reportedly slid into her husband David Eason's DM's earlier this week and expressed her views quite boldly on the platform. The post reads, "Your random DM to my husband was so sweet. So happy to know you're still thinking about us" She then added an upside-down smiley face followed by noting 'Kailyn Lowry' and underlining her name in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

In the comment section, Evans clarified that she was in no way being polite and that it was 'sarcasm'. "I'm being sarcastic y'all", she confessed. To this, she goes on to reveal that Lowry indeed messaged her husband and expressed that she most certainly wasn't okay with it. "She did message him but not being nice" added Evans in the comment section. Fans were in shock at the entire ordeal and expressed their views.

"Jenelle Evans I'm shocked!" admitted one person. Another follower claimed that maybe Lowry wanted to 'get back' in the limelight and slid into Eason's DMs for that reason. "She must be trying to get back in the news" claimed a fan. To which Evans actually responded and agreed with the follower. "Def" said Evans in agreement with the statement.

Another follower chimed into the conversation with a similar claim and recalled how Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently airing because of which Lowry wants 'back into the spotlight'. "Teen mom the "next chapter " is airing now so she is trying to be in the headlines too" said the follower. Evans once again responded and accused Lowry of feeling 'irrelevant'. "She must feel so irrelevant" responded Evans.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Leibson

The conversation continued as one more follower of hers suggested the possibility that perhaps Eason might've provoked Lowry in some manner and that [Sliding into his DM's] was a result of that. "Well, what did he do?" asked the follower. In addition, Evans accused Evans of being 'unjust' with her response and claimed that she was probably being very unfair to Lowry. "I’m sure he publicly insulted her in some way, unprompted as usual. Then she tried to talk about it NOT publicly and you blasted her. Very on brand" claimed the follower.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

However, Evans didn't hold back and went ahead to respond to the claim and accusation. The reality star stood up for her beloved husband and clarified that Eason didn't 'do' anything to Lowry. And then subtly threw shade at Lowry for starting drama. "David didn’t do anything… but I guess it’s impossible for “Kail to start drama for no reason,” clarified Evans in conclusion.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8667710/teen-mom-jenelle-evans-kailyn-lowry-david-eason/

