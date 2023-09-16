‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Husband Throws Shade at Co-star Tyler Baltierra Over Music Debut

The realm of reality TV drama has overlapped with the world of music as Teen Mom co-stars find themselves muddled in a controversy over a new music release. David Eason, the husband of Jenelle Evans, threw some brutal shade at former co-star Tyler Baltierra in a series of social media posts that left fans speculating about this reality TV rivalry.

It all started when Tyler Baltierra, popular for his appearances on Teen Mom OG, released a new track titled Anybody a couple of weeks ago. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old star expressed, "I have been writing poetry since I was a child. I have used it as a specifically fortified space to release my pain, my feelings, my thoughts & opinions. I wrote it one night while sitting in my car as I sobbed uncontrollably from how low I was feeling at the time.

Maybe someone out there can relate? Regardless, I just want to thank you for allowing me to be who I am." The post also featured an image of Tyler with X’s over his eyes. However, David Eason, who has never shied away from stirring the pot, took to Facebook, and in a cheeky post, the 34-year-old hinted at working on a rap song and captioned, “Just finished a rap song, I guess. I can get a face tattoo now. Definitely not X's on my eyes, that's for sure!"

According to The Sun, fans deciphered David’s post as throwing shade at Tyler’s music, but Jenelle’s husband quickly clarified his intentions in the next social media post, He asserted, "No, I was not throwing shade when I said I just finished a rap song. And it's not shade when I say I made a song you can actually jam out to in the car or at a party, etc.!"

As the feud simmered, David couldn’t resist teasing fans about his upcoming song, igniting the controversy. With a bunch of fire emojis, he shared what listeners could expect from his music venture. However, this isn’t the first time Tyler has faced criticism for his music. When he first announced his rap debut, his wife and fellow Teen Mom star, Catelynn Lowell, happily shared the rap, motivating Tyler to share his talent because of its potential impact. However, the response was mixed, with some critics describing the song as "hard to listen to" and questioning Tyler's execution of the genre.

Tyler’s lyrics, "F**k my sadistic granddad for beating up my dad so bad, made him think that love is impossible to last, which made him weak and made him creep into houses, stealing any type of valuable thing, just to pawn it off." delved into his troubled family history. While some praised his willingness to tackle complicated problems, others found the track challenging to digest, with one listener noting that it felt like a "white rapper" attempting the genre without finesse.

As the feud between David Easo and Tyler Baltierra unfolds, it's evident that the drama between Teen Mom stars extends beyond the reality TV screen. Fans will undoubtedly be watching closely as these co-stars navigate their careers in music and continue to share their passions and creativity, even if it means a little friendly rivalry along the way.

