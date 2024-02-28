Teen Mom Jenelle Evans Contacts the Police After This ‘Scary’ Event at Her Home

Famous for her work on the reality program Teen Mom, Jenelle Evans, had to call the police when something went wrong at her residence, which was terrifying. In her Instagram stories, the former Teen Mom star revealed something quite mysterious. Her admirers conjectured about the incident and questioned if she was exaggerating.

Exclusive Details! Police called to Jenelle Evans’ home on Sunday morning; former #TeenMom2 star calls incident “scariest thing in my life”: https://t.co/ZYoB5XOVvU pic.twitter.com/lbr4kessUB — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) February 26, 2024

Evans told Columbus County's The News Reporter that she was home when the attempted break-in occurred. The home's sliding glass door lock was broken by the invader in the wee hours of the morning, allowing them entry into the garage. The Oak Island, North Carolina, incident is now being looked into by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office. The former Teen Mom 2 actress reported the break-in in a post on her Facebook page. She uploaded a photo of herself in a gray sweatshirt, sleeping down on a pink cushion. She also attached a caption with the picture, "Still sick but the scariest thing in my life just happened last night and still processing it all. I’ll share soon but I can’t believe this happened."

Following news of Jenelle Evans' very terrifying incident, fans expressed their emotions and opinions. One fan wrote on X, "Not believing this wasn’t set up for a sec. Next thing a request for David to be allowed back on The Land for ‘protection’ purposes will be made. Who goes to the trouble of breaking a lock on a door and then doesn’t enter …but sticks around to look eyeshadow pallets!?!" Another fan added, "Something doesn’t feel right. They have cameras all over, but no one is on any footage AT THEIR DOOR????" A third one said, "What if she's fabricating so she can make it sound good to Jace if she asks him to move somewhere else "for his safety" and the payoff would be David gets to move back and she gets rid of one kid." A fourth one commented, "And apparently that house is loaded with guns. So none of this makes sense. And people keep tools in the garage and nothing stolen? They only made a mess? There’s a motive behind this."

The event occurred after it was verified by a source that Evans' 35-year-old husband, David Eason, is preparing to file for divorce. Last week a source informed The Sun, "David has been staying on Jenelle's boat over the past week, but then on Monday, things began to get heated. Two days ago, Jenelle started texting Maryssa that since her father was no longer at the house, she could no longer live there, either." The insider further added, "I've raised you since you were little, but now I have custody of Jace now, and he's my priority." According to the source, Maryssa followed Eason's instructions and carried her key to school, but Jenelle texted her nonstop throughout the day. The insider revealed that Maryssa ended up packing up her belongings and left after returning home from school. The source added, "David is supposed to be filing for divorce sometime today- his plan is to get ahead of Jenelle filing."