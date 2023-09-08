Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is going through a terrible ordeal in life; she recently filed a restraining order against her mother, Barbara, because she believes her children are in 'serious and immediate injury' around her. As per the court documents obtained by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Jenelle has ticked the box stating that she feels her estranged mother, Barbara, has "attempted to cause or has intentionally caused me bodily injury and/or has placed Jenelle or a member of her household in fear of "imminent serious bodily injury" or "continued harassment that rises to such a level as to inflict substantial emotional distress."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by KeithJMA

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Has Filed a Restraining Order Against Her Mother Barbara

As per the US Sun, Jenelle has requested the court to forbid Barbara from being near her residence, The Land, her children's schools, and also her place of employment. The Teen Mom alum has also requested the court to prohibit Barbara from “purchasing or possessing a firearm.” Evans has included the names of her 14-year-old son Jace, her nine-year-old son Kaiser, her six-year-old daughter Ensley, and her stepdaughter Maryssa in the court documents while filing the restraining order. On September 16th, Barbara is scheduled to return to court, and Jenelle will have the burden of proving that her mother's actions actually caused the pain she claims they did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Barbara had previously accused her daughter of withdrawing Jace's ADHD medicine, which she claimed he had been receiving for seven years, in an exclusive tell-all interview with TMZ. Jace had also allegedly stopped visiting his behavior specialist, according to her. Jenelle refuted the claims by telling TMZ, "Barbara has not been in contact with Jace since Monday. I have cut off contact with her as of three weeks ago. Barbara doesn't have any idea what is going on inside my home. Jace had a therapist appointment today on Zoom at 10.30 am. She hasn't even attempted to speak to Jace directly." The reality star has also claimed that her mother has been "hunting for Jace’s school records so that she could leak it to the show or the media." Jenelle also claimed that Barbara has recently contacted her former Teen Mom 2 producer, Larry Musnik. "She also has contacted our old MTV producer twice this month about my son’s 'drama' when we do not work with MTV anymore," Jenelle added that she had "proof of the texts between her and Larry as well."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Vee Rivera Recalls Her Health Scare Which Left Her 'Bitterly Sobbing' in Pain

About her personal details being leaked to the media, Jenelle said, “She ended up giving a statement without my permission,” the MTV star wrote. “This is causing myself and my son emotional distress with it being shared in the media…I am trying to keep my son’s life private at the moment but we both keep being harassed by my mom to TMZ media on the Internet.” “For these reasons I would like a restraining order granted so my life and my son’s personal life is kept private at this time for both of our mental healths,” Jenelle wrote in the court documents.

More from Inquisitr

'Teen Mom' Casts Out Ashley Jones in New Episode, Fans Vow to Boycott The Show

‘Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Alerts Police as Son Jace Goes Missing for a Second Time, He Was Found Later