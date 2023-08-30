'Teen Mom' Fans Slam Jenelle Evans as They Spot Suspicious Object in Background During Trip

Jenelle Evans, known for Teen Mom 2, is facing backlash from fans who noticed something concerning in the background of her recent video. The reality TV star shared some of the cherished moments from her trip to California on TikTok. According to The U.S. Sun, in the video, Jenelle, 31, and her husband, David Eason, 34, are seen exploring the sights of California and engaging in a photoshoot before returning to their hotel balcony.

Towards the end of the clip, Jenelle proudly displays her curvy figure while sitting at a round table. However, eagle-eyed fans took note of a suspicious object in the background. Fans slammed the star for smoking substance while caring for a teen son. The video comes to the surface when Jenelle's son, Jace, who is 14 years old, has reportedly left school following a heated altercation with a staff member. The incident gained momentum in August, and a search team was asked to find Jace with the help of service dogs who had moved to the woods behind the school.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Department received information from a 911 caller who revealed that their child, a friend of Jace's, had tracked his location via Snapchat. Law enforcement determined Jace was hiding behind the school amidst the trees based on his Snapchat activity. Throughout the three-hour period of his absence, both Jace's grandmother, Barbara Evans, and David Eason made efforts to find him. David drove around in a BMW SUV, joining the search alongside law enforcement. Jace was eventually located and secured by authorities around 5:45 p.m.

In response to it, Jenelle shared a statement to explain the situation: "As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace got in trouble at school. We decided to take his phone away, and that's when he decided to run off. Jace is a good kid, and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children." She asserted, "This has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David. We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."

Concluding her statement, Jenelle reiterated that the situation was about a teenage boy reacting to having his phone taken away. However, fans don't seem convinced after seeing the recent post surfacing online, speculating that Jenelle is using banned substances while caring for kids. But her response reflects her perspective as a mother dealing with the complexities of parenting, particularly when it comes to teenagers, which is not an absolute reflection of the mom's lifestyle.

