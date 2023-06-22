'Teen Mom' Fans Criticize Cheyenne Floyd for Sharing Video of 6-YO Daughter Ryder Bragging About Wealth

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd recently found herself at the center of criticism after her six-year-old daughter, Ryder, boasted about their wealth during a podcast episode. Cheyenne, who hosts the podcast Think Loud Crew with her sister R KyleLynn Floyd and friend Shanan Cablayan, shared a clip of the episode on her Instagram account.

The video soon sparked outrage among a few while there was a section of people who adored the conversation. In the video, Ryder is asked about her summer plans to which she responds, "I just want to go to Paris so bad and eat buttery croissants." The little girl enthusiastically mentions her summer plans and confidently states that going on the trip is "easy peasy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Jon Kopaloff

When asked how they would work on the plan she said, once they book the hotel and flights it won't be difficult. Cheyenne asks, "What about the money that it takes to book the flight and hotel and stuff?" Ryder casually replies, "We have a lot," leading to laughter from Cheyenne and her sister during the podcast interview. Cheyenne captioned the post, "This week on @thinkloudcrew we had Ryder as our special guest and she did not come to play!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Davis (@cheynotshy)

The comments section was flooded with mixed reactions from followers and fans, with some praising Ryder's confidence and the family's apparent prosperity. However, not everyone was impressed by the statement coming from a kid. Some pointed out the display of entitlement and questioned the message it sends to young viewers who follow the reality star.

Cheyenne recently also happened to update her fans about Ryder's kindergarten graduation. One photo featured Cheyenne, Ryder, her boyfriend Zach Davis, and her two-year-old son Ace posing in front of balloon art. Another photo showcased a tender moment between Cheyenne and her daughter, with Ryder dressed in a frilly pink dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Davis (@cheynotshy)

In addition, Cheyenne posted a picture of Ryder's entire kindergarten class, which included Dream Kardashian, the six-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Dream, who is often seen with her aunt Khloe Kardashian, stood proudly among her classmates, wearing her hair in pigtails and a black short-sleeve dress paired with knee-high black socks and teal Nike sneakers as they adorably posed.

Image Source: Instagram | @cheynotshy

Cheyenne's posts generally receive love and positive comments about the family's achievements and it was the first time they got embroiled in controversy. As with any public figure, the actions and statements of reality TV stars like Cheyenne herself tend to face backlash and media uproar. However, in this case, the conversation surrounding wealth also gives a perspective about celebrities and the complexities of upbringing children.

