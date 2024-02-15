‘Teen Mom’ Fans Express Disgust as Kailyn Lowry Discloses Her 'B List' Baby Names for the Twins

Kailyn Lowry, whose motherhood journey has been intimately portrayed through five seasons of MTV's Teen Mom, has recently become a mother of seven. The latest additions came as she welcomed premature twins with her partner, Elijah Scott, towards the end of last year. Alongside the excitement of their arrival, Lowry shared insights into the naming process, disclosing some of the names she thought for her newborn twins.

After much anticipation, she recently unveiled the chosen names for the babies born in November 2023. The reveal, made through a heartfelt video, confirmed the twins' names as Valley and Verse. The news, as reported by The US Sun, has garnered warmth and support from fans eagerly following her story.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jason Kempin

In a new TikTok upload, the MTV personality shared the names that made it to her B list and the reasons behind their exclusion. Despite Lowry's fondness for many of the names, her partner Scott wasn't entirely convinced by them. Through the social media platform, the Delaware-based mom shared the potential names she considered for her baby boys, revealing options like Golden, Spade, Croix/Kroy, Wells, Penn, and Miller. Meanwhile, for the baby girls, the options were Wilhelmina, Sway, Scotlyn, Anastasia, Ivory/Ivy, Millie, Halo, and Selah/Sayla. This process also adds another layer to their journey into parenthood.

She said, “I liked Golden, I was obsessed with it, but when I found out Nick Cannon used it, it was a no from me." She mentioned her partner's firm stance on the name 'Sway' for their daughter. However, after some deliberation, Lowry and Scott ultimately agreed on Valley for their girl and Verse for the boy. Furthermore, fans on Reddit have been sharing their thoughts on the possible baby names of the Teen Mom, as noted by The Mirror. "Might as well name her kids' soap, sparkling water, and beer," one fan joked. "Her taste is literally all over the place--Miller, Penn, and Wells are the preppiest names I've ever heard versus Croix, Spade, and Golden," another user said.

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry splits fans with baby names she considered for twins https://t.co/VMQZcnRSd3 pic.twitter.com/MVbzNzRnib — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) February 12, 2024

Regrettably, for the reality personality, critics were equally outspoken about Lowry's prospective names as they were about the ones she ultimately selected. One user wrote, "ITS WORSE THEN I PREDICTED!!! VERSE! She named her kid VERSE!!!" a second exclaimed." Furthermore, some shared their encounters with less-than-ideal twin names from personal experience. One person revealed, “I went to school in the mid-1980s with a set of twins named Claudine and Claudette." Another one commented, “I knew a Terry, whose twin was Merry.” The unveiling of the twins' names followed a period of silence from Lowry regarding the birth for several months.

After months of anticipation, she chose to reveal the long-awaited news on her Barely Famous podcast episode in January. She bravely delved into the details of her traumatic C-section experience. Recently, she delighted her followers by sharing a heartwarming video featuring herself cradling the newborns. Wrapped snugly in blankets - one in blue, the other in pink - adorned with their names elegantly scripted in white, the video captured the maternal love and joy.

Meanwhile, she is also the devoted mother of Isaac, her son with former partner Jo Rivera. Furthermore, she also has Lincoln, her son with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Additionally, she is the proud mother of Lux and Creed, her sons with former partner Chris Lopez.