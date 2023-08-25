‘Teen Mom’ Fans Concerned for Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia Because of Her New Video

Teen Mom fans are in utter shock after watching a recent TikTok video of Farrah Abraham’s teenage daughter, Sophia. The two were engaged in banter while the teen was taking in questions from her followers on the platform. Several fans of the show believe that she’s living out a ‘rebel’ phase, The Sun noted.

In the video, Sophia sported counter-shade hues of black and purple. She donned a pretty dark hue with respect to her makeup. Going for a punk-rock aesthetic, she had a black eyeshade and matching lipstick. This was followed by several piercings, including a septum piercing featuring a bejeweled hoop with black stones. In the video, her mom hovers behind her daughter as she monitors her online activity. Sophia was observed rolling her eyes in annoyance but moved on to answering fans.

And so the Q&A session began with one person asking whether or not she was allowed to maintain her piercings at school. To which the 14-year-old responded, "I do not go to a public school, so no they do not make me take out my piercings". And continued to say that she didn’t believe that school authorities would direct her with it. "I don’t think they’d do that" noted young Sophia.

As soon as her mother heard her daughter’s response, she began an argument about the ordeal. “Do they? What a violation of self!” yelled Farrah. She went on to argue the legal aspects of Sophia’s actions. “That is like, against consent laws, privacy… That’s a privacy law violation!” she pointed out before concluding, “That is your privacy! That is your person!” Just before the upset mother was to continue, the daughter decided to end the video abruptly. And didn’t proceed to answer any further questions.

A platform on Reddit dedicated to Teen Mom fans shared the video titled "Feral’s word salads," which sparked several conversations about Farrah's daughter. One person said with empathy, "Poor Sophia". Another one mentioned how the aftermath of their argument would not end well. "This will not end well. I cringe to think of them both in 10 years," said a second. "Sophia is just like, oh here she goes" empathizes a third. A fourth one vaguely noted, "None of this is normal." A final one noted the moment Sophia moved away from the camera, the minute she began to express her opinion. "The way Sophia goes off-screen to not blatantly laugh at how stupid her mom sounds"

Another compared this mother-daughter duo’s relationship with that of Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West. "It’s giving North West and Kimmothy shared TikTok account vibes. Like North just wanting to do a video, but hey, don’t forget your…mother" noted the user. While there were certainly several negative remarks about Farrah, there were dozens who loved the content her daughter churned out. The majority of them express their love and support for her accordingly.

