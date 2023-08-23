‘Teen Mom’ Fans are Unhappy With Maci Bookout As She Reunites With Ex Ryan Edwards’ Parents

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout has stirred up a debate after sharing photos from a reunion with her ex-husband Ryan Edwards' parents on Instagram. Despite their complicated history, the pictures show Maci smiling while standing closely with Jen and Larry Edwards, Ryan's parents. The Teen Mom OG star captioned the post with a thought-provoking message, "A family doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to be united."

The unexpected reunion has divided fans, given the strained relationships between the parties involved. According to The US Sun, the contentious history was brought to light during a blowout fight between Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney against Jen and Larry Edwards during a Teen Mom reunion episode in March 2021. This altercation led to Jen and Larry being fired from the show. The surprising reconciliation prompted varied reactions from fans.

On Instagram, one person expressed disbelief, "Honestly don't understand how you can put up with Ryan's parents after how they've treated you over the years." Similar sentiments were echoed on a Teen Mom Reddit thread, where harsh judgments were exchanged.

One commenter exclaimed on the Reddit post by u/sunfloweraquarius, "Wtf is WRONG with her????" Another vented, "Maci is such a f**king hypocrite. He has committed his worst offenses yet and now she jumps on board supporting him and his trash family. The lowest of pick-me girls I’ve ever seen." However, there were also those who supported the reunion, suggesting that it shows maturity and a desire to keep things civil for the sake of their child.

Last month, Maci provided insight into her complex relationships with her husband Taylor, ex-husband Ryan, who is behind bars, and the effort to co-parent their child Bentley. She acknowledged the challenges due to the history of conflicts but emphasized the need to maintain civility for the sake of their son. Maci and Taylor's co-parenting efforts were recognized as they navigated the complexities of their relationships. Taylor explained that they were in a better place in their co-parenting journey than they had been for a while.

Maci's attendance at Ryan's court hearing also made headlines. She shared that attending the hearing was important to her, not just for Ryan but also for Bentley, their child. Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry were also present in the courtroom. The hearing revolved around the four charges Ryan was facing, including possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and harassment.

The surprising reunion between Maci and Ryan's parents serves as a reminder of the intricacies of family dynamics, especially within the context of a reality TV show. While some fans are skeptical of the reconciliation, others recognize the importance of fostering a civil relationship for the well-being of the children involved.

