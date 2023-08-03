'Teen Mom' Fame Tyler Baltierra Shares Impressive Before-After Transformation Pictures

Tyler Baltierra's efforts at the gym are undoubtedly showing impressive results.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old Teen Mom star took to Instagram to post a set of before-and-after photos, revealing the significant transformation in his body composition as a result of his dedication to building muscle. “Progression > Perfection.1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work! #FitnessJourney#MuscleBuilding #Gainz #BodyBuilding,” he captioned the post.

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Nathan Griffith’s Sister Reveals Disturbing Details About His Violent Abuse on 911 Call

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv)

After Tyler shared his progress photos, he received an overwhelming response from his followers, who were inspired by his dedication and hard work. "A long way??? I think you’ve arrived!!!" a follower exclaimed, while another penned, "Wow! Hard work does pay off. Good for you Tyler." Some people left comments with flexing arm emojis and compliments about his new appearance.

In August 2022, Tyler Baltierra previously shared an update on his fitness journey, disclosing the impressive amount of weight he had lost after committing to a more consistent gym routine. "OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!" He included pictures of his body transformation and wrote about it. Baltierra wrote that the initial picture was taken in late March when he weighed 203 lbs. The subsequent photo showed his weight at 179 lbs. "I'm pretty happy with the results, It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I'm done bulking again!" he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv)

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Ditched Baggy Clothes on Vacation With Her Family Amid Pregnancy Rumors

The reality star also mentioned that he decided to adjust his goals slightly, shifting his focus towards aesthetics and muscle building for the upcoming bulk cycle as opposed to the previous emphasis on strength building. Baltierra expressed that he still has a considerable journey ahead to achieve his ultimate fitness goal. However, he made a personal commitment to share more about his fitness journey on social media, as it helps him stay accountable, especially because he receives numerous inquiries about it from his followers.

Since 2021, the father of four, Tyler Baltierra, has been actively documenting his fitness journey on social media. As he celebrated his 30th birthday, he took to Instagram to share his determination to maintain the same healthy lifestyle in the coming years. In a January 2022 post, he expressed, "I turned 30 yesterday & the way I ended the last year of my 20s is exactly how I'm going to spend the first year of my 30s — by setting & accomplishing lifelong goals of mine. I'm in a competition to be better, with the ONLY person that I find worthy of competing with…& that's the man I was yesterday!"

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Posts a Cryptic Note on Social Media After Kailyn Lowry DMed Husband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv)

Tyler and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, are proud parents of four children: Rya Rose (19 months), Novalee Reign (8), and Vaeda Luma (4). Additionally, they have a daughter named Carly (14), whom they placed for adoption, as depicted in the show 16 and Pregnant. Their journey began as teenage sweethearts back in 2006, and they exchanged vows in 2015.

References:

https://www.tvseasonspoilers.com/news/teen-mom-tyler-baltierra-shares-impressive-before-after-transformation-pictures-progression-perfection/

https://perezhilton.com/tyler-baltierra-body-transformation-pictures-teen-mom/

https://people.com/teen-mom-star-tyler-baltierra-shares-1-year-body-transformation-7565450

https://popculture.com/reality-tv/news/teen-mom-star-tyler-baltierra-shows-off-body-transformation-with-before-and-after-photos/

https://hollywoodlife.com/2023/07/23/tyler-baltierra-body-transformation-before-after-photos/

More from Inquisitr

Fans Accuse ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee of Putting up Disgusting Video With BF Khesanio Hall

'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie Edwards Lands a New Job as Ex Ryan Does Time in Prison