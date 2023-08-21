'Teen Mom' Briana DeJesus' Daughter Stella, 6, Rushed to Hospital on Her First Day of School

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus revealed a worrying development regarding the condition of her daughter Stella. On what was supposed to be her first day of school, the six-year-old was taken to the hospital. This unanticipated occurrence highlights Stella's continuing health issues that have existed since her birth.

On her girls' first day of school, DeJesus took to Instagram Stories to share the incident with her followers. The reality star shared her kids', Nova, 11, and Stella's first day of school experiences on social media. In the first post, captioned, "First day of middle" Nova was all smiles as she posed in her school clothes, reports The Sun.

A post shared by Briana Dejesus (@_brianadejesus)

But in the second post, DeJesus shared a video of Stella in a hospital bed. Stella was hooked up to wires and was undergoing tests. Fans and followers were deeply concerned by the caption, "Spending the first day of 1st grade at the hospital," which was accompanied by a crying emoji.

Stella has experienced health issues before, so her most recent hospitalization is not entirely unfamiliar. Briana posted a worrying image of Stella in the ER back in June. The young girl appeared with a painful-looking eye and a face that was bloated.

Nova is off to middle school tomorrow and stella is off to 1st grade😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gudFKFVDXu — Briana Dejesus (@_brianadejesus) August 9, 2023

Stella has struggled with her health since she was a little child. She had emergency surgery at the age of one owing to a bacterial infection. Briana expressed her worries as she saw her daughter undergo surgery and then stay in the hospital for observation. Stella's joint was impacted by the septic arthritis infection, which necessitated a lengthy course of medication.

Stella was pictured sitting on a chair, wearing a long-sleeved Minnie Mouse shirt, and holding a popsicle and an empty cup. Her face was clearly swollen, especially around her right eye, which was visibly strained and on the edge of closing.

A post shared by Briana Dejesus (@_brianadejesus)

Despite the alarming image, there was some good news in that the small child appeared relaxed and focused while enjoying her popsicle while being observed by the TV celebrity. In addition, Stella was born with three holes in her heart, which naturally caused her mother great concern. Stella's health path has been marked by many medical appointments, even though her heart murmurs stopped after several hospital stays. “She has holes in her heart,” she told RadarOnline in September 2017. “It’s been difficult dealing with Stella right now. We just have to monitor her breathing.”

A post shared by Briana Dejesus (@_brianadejesus)

DeJesus has been open about her worry for Stella's well-being and feeling anxious. DeJesus has developed a sort of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of her daughter's early illnesses, the Teen Mom 2 star admitted on social media. She said that any indication of Stella's condition causes her the worst anxiety.

She wrote on Twitter: "I have some sort of PTSD with Stella. "She used to get sick every other weekend when she was a baby so any sign of her looking, sounding, or acting sick, I get the worst anxiety. Blessed to say she hasn’t gotten sick like before but I literally get so scared."

