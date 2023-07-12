'Teen Mom' Star Ashley Jones Sets the Record Straight as Fans Point Out a Possible 'Baby Bump'

After suffering a miscarriage in 2022, Teen Mom star Ashley Jones sparked debate on the internet over a possible second pregnancy. This comes after fans spotted a tiny "baby bump" in her recent Instagram carousel post. Jones's last pregnancy news came right after her husband, Bar Smith left for police custody in August 2022, according to The U.S. Sun.

The 26-year-old reality show star was seen in a golden green silk dress with a rope tie detail over one shoulder. She paired this outfit with a matching handbag and posed for a full-length mirror selfie. The photo that suggested a possible pregnancy was part of the slideshow. Jones took to her Instagram Stories later to clear the air around these speculations.

Jones attended the Essencefest 2023 event in New Orleans with her friend, and the event saw several artists like Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, and others set the stage on fire. Lil Wayne had a surprise performance, too. Jones shared the photos and videos from this Louisiana event. One of the images in her carousel showed her toasting a beer with her friend. The last slide had a video of Lil Wayne performing on stage.

The mother of one was all glammed up for the event and styled her hair in a braid. For the second photo, the MTV star zoomed out showcasing her complete attire, including her contrasting flats, in a mirror selfie. It was in this picture that fans could see a "baby bump." Fans were stuck with her snap where they could see her in full attire and were concerned about her figure. The same fans suggested she may be pregnant.

A happy fan, @tanji_alexander, asked, "Beautiful! Are you guys expecting? [Asking] respectfully." Another fan, @kelliiee_213, said, "I thought you were having another baby, then I kept sliding." But some fans defended her and the changes in her body.

User, @__lisisa__ retorted, "You'll stop commenting on a woman's weight and assuming she's pregnant because of a tummy; It is rude. You think, being a woman yourself, you would know NOT to do that!" Another fan was annoyed that people didn't mind their own business. User, @yvng_caleigh commented, "It's the pregnancy assumption for me. You all be so in everyone's business, omg!"

Jones put the speculations to rest by resharing her post on her Instagram stories with a caption, "No, I am not pregnant. I am happy and well-fed. Thank you," alongside a red heart emoji. During the second part of the Teen Mom: Family Reunion special, the reality star shared the unfortunate news of losing her second baby.

Jones and her mother, Tasheila Chapple, discussed Jones' pregnancy with hosts Nessa Diab and Dr. Cheyenne "Coach B." Bryant in a separate interview. The host asked how she was doing in her second pregnancy, which prompted the Teen Mom to divulge the news.

Jones revealed, "I'm okay. I'm sad to say we actually had a miscarriage. I don't know. I'm still, kinda like, you know, trying to get back to myself." Coach B. pushed her to say more and asked if she was getting any professional help in this regard.

The MTV star said, "I know I should be, but I am the kind of person that just kinda like steam-rolls over things. I think we all know this. I'm not a sit in your emotions and dissect them kind of person."

