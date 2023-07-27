'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie Edwards Lands a New Job as Ex Ryan Does Time in Prison

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Teen Mom star Mackenzie Edwards has been in the limelight not just because of her debut on the renowned show. The reality star has also garnered attention because of her unfortunate run-ins with the law resulting her in serving some serious time in prison. Edwards was arrested earlier in April for 'driving under the influence'.

Edwards was last seen in the courts of Hamilton County Sessions Court earlier on the 14th of July, 2023. Where a judge known as Gary Starnes passed a ruling ordering Edwards's release from prison and asked her to proceed to a rehabilitation center. Life after prison may have not been an easy one. However, it appears as if Edwards would actually be okay. Reports from The Sun confirm that the reality star has managed to land a job and is bouncing back rather well since her release.

Sources close to Edwards recall that the 27-year-old has quite a respectable job in the medical division. She works as an Orthopedic/Medical Sales Representative at a company known as Zimmer Biomet. Earlier, the reality star worked as a Territory Manager at Apria for a duration of 9 Months. Besides these, the star has earned quite a resume with other jobs in different fields of interest.

Edwards also took up the role of a Marketing Manager for the prestigious Keller Williams Realty. The current job and position she holds in the company were backed up by her experience in the medical field in the past. Edwards has worked in a company known as Juventix Regenerative Medical as a Medical Device Sales Representative.

The motive behind her career change was primarily due to her strange husband Ryan Edwards who's had a series of interactions with the law. His record dates back to February 10th of this year when he was slammed for 'harassment' of a co-worker, charges were pressed immediately. He was also arrested shortly after for multiple other charges. Such as being in possession of drug paraphernalia along with a controlled substance, and order of protection violation.

He was officially arrested on the 1st of March after strong evidence was found against him and a total of 2 warrants were issued for his arrest. At court, Ryan pleaded guilty to the charges of harassment against him as The Ashley's Reality Roundup reports, and other charges were dropped.

He was strongly ordered by the court to undergo rehabilitation treatment and have no contact whatsoever with the victim of his decisions. In addition, he was on probation for a total of 11 months and 29 days. However, on account of the charges for 'possessing a controlled substance,' Ryan stood a chance to be let off early provided he had 'good behavior' at the rehab facility he would be placed in.

However, shortly after on the 9th of April, Ryan was arrested alongside Mackenzie for driving under the influence of a substance. In addition, he was found unconscious in the driver's seat and was found in possession of substances on his person by authorities. Shortly after, he was arrested and sent to prison and has been there since. While Mackenzie focuses on rebuilding her new life.

