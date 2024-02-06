'Teen Mom' Alum Kailyn Lowry's Nanny Sparks Speculation of Feud with Cryptic Posts About 'Growth'

In the ever-dramatic realm of reality TV, another potential feud is brewing, and this time, it involves Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry and her longtime nanny, Natalie. Fans have been speculating about the tension between the reality star and her child caregiver after Natalie shared a couple of cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories. The rumors began when Natalie posted a quote that read, "No matter where you are in life, celebrate it. It's either a product of your own growth or a place that will help you grow. Cheers today." The hidden message seemed to imply personal growth or change, leaving followers speculating if there was more to the story.

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @natalie_a_k

As per The Sun, adding fuel to the drama, Natalie shared another cryptic post on Instagram, a white image with black text that read, "We're not here long enough to be living unhappy." Although the post lacked context about whom the quote might be directed at, Natalie underscored her agreement with a "100" emoji. These indirect messages have prompted fans to suspect a potential falling out between Lowry and her nanny.

The drama surrounding the duo is not completely new. Fans previously observed a fallout between Lowry and Natalie in December 2020 when Lowry shared pictures from the birthday celebration of Natalie’s son. Eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on a picture from the event, noticing several plates, which suggested a gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans annoyed by this incident criticized Lowry on Reddit. One annoyed fan wrote, "Kail is that particular blend of entitled and ignorant that is killing the country she lives in. She can kick rocks." A second fan resonated with this emotion and exclaimed, "The restaurant staff and other individuals dining there are now being exposed to all of them. This is a blatant lack of regard for others and one of the main reasons the virus continues to kill thousands on a daily basis." Another shared, "Kail has shown us time and time again she doesn't give a f**k about anyone else but herself. She's gonna do what she wants regardless of concern for anyone else."

As per The Hollywood Gossip, Lowry, known for Teen Mom, has been vocal about her struggles and joys as a mother of seven children with four different fathers. The recent confirmation of welcoming twins last year has undoubtedly added a new layer of challenges to her parenting journey. While Lowry has not addressed the rumored feud publicly, fans continue to speculate about the unraveling drama.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The world of reality television often blurs the lines between personal and public life, with social media serving as a platform for fans to dissect and speculate on the relationships of their favorite stars. As the mystery surrounding Lowry and Natalie deepens, fans are left eagerly awaiting any further developments and hoping for clarity on the status of their once seemingly close bond.