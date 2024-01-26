'Teen Mom' Alum Kailyn Lowry Faced Backlash for Giving Her Newborn Daughter a 'Bizarre' Name

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry recently welcomed twins with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. In November last year, the couple became parents to a girl and a boy. Lowry concealed the gender of her twins for most of her pregnancy, finally disclosing it toward the end. The reality star may have previously mentioned possible twin names, but she hasn't revealed the names of the children yet. As per The Hollywood Gossip, a slip-up on the part of a fan page led to fans disliking her only daughter's name. The page claimed that she had chosen the names Iverson and Valley for her newborn son and daughter respectively.

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris (R) Instagram| @tm_chatter

Also Read: Why 'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Threatened Mom Barbara Amid Ugly Custody and Abuse Scandal

Lowry posted a brand of vitamins to her Instagram Story in November, stating that she is "prepping for the new babies' arrival" by stocking up on them. The post was instantly reshared by a Teen Mom fan page with the caption, "What is this nonsense? “Prepping for the new babies arrivals” Allegedly, Iverson and Valley were born on 10/30 so the prepping stage is over." Fans immediately expressed their dislike over the baby daughter's name in the comments, “She waited 12 years for a girl and Valley is the best she could come up with,” one fan criticized. “She had all this practice with names just to name her daughter Valley? I had high hopes for her girl name,” a second fan wrote. “Iverson & Valley. This isn’t for real,” a third fan added. “Someone is playing games with us.” "Maybe Valley is the girl’s middle name because of it having the double L like her name trend," a fifth fan reasoned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEEN MOM (@teenmomfanz)

As per The US Sun, the reality star had earlier hinted that the twins were going to get rhyming names, in a question-and-answer session with fans when one of them asked, "Please tell me the twin names won't match or rhyme," with crossed fingers and crying emojis. Lowry responded, "Define match, because..." As reported by InTouchWeekly, Lowry posted a poll on her Instagram Stories in November to get feedback from her followers on two possible baby names. The majority of her supporters who were asked to comment on the name Willamina said they didn't like it. In the meantime, the majority of her supporters rejected the name Sway in voting.

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Alum Kailyn Lowry Admits to Wearing Adult Diapers After Secretly Welcoming Twins

As per People, Lowry joined 16 and Pregnant in 2010 during its second season, and she later appeared on Teen Mom 2. However, in May 2022, the MTV alum announced her departure from the program. "I wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom," she shared then. "So, people did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom. I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me."

More from Inquisitr

Here Are All the ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who Refused to Film the Series, For One Reason or Another

'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Kids Kaiser and Ensley 'Will Not Be Removed From Their Home' Post Investigation