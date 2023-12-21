Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans recently celebrated her 32nd birthday with a night out with her husband, David Eason, but fans had some doubts about her emotional state following the loss of custody of her son Jace. The MTV alum has sparked curiosity about her emotional well-being after she shared pictures on social media, as per The Sun. It's worth noting that her husband is facing serious charges of child abuse at this time.

Evans showed off her birthday celebration on Instagram with several seemingly joyful photos. However, observant fans noticed red and glossy eyes in certain pictures, which raised questions about whether she was concealing feelings behind her smile. Fans noted that Evan seemed like she was about to cry in the first picture, which shows her sitting at a table with a dish of oysters and a cocktail.

"First photo looks like she's about to burst into tears," one fan noted. Another fan wrote, "Girlll I know crying eyes when I see them. Reach out mama. It can get better. You don’t deserve them tears on your birthday no matter what."

Evans even posted videos and other images from her birthday celebration on her Instagram Story, ignoring concerns and negative comments from her fans. Evans posted a video wearing glasses and a fluffy pink robe, giving off the impression that she had just woken up. She started with untidy brown hair and little makeup on her face; she later transitioned by lighting a handheld lighter and along with a sound that said, "It's my birthday! Ta da!" with a remix by Taki Taki.

Evans' makeover was completed in the second part when she was dressed up in a white sweater with faux fur complementing it, her hair pulled back with a headband, and a red lip. She captioned the post, "#HappyBirthday to me! 32 years young." She ignored the rumors about her emotional state and instead focused on the happy parts of her special day despite the previous remarks.

The birthday celebration comes against the backdrop of major charges against Evans' husband Eason. He was charged with child abuse in late October after Jace, Evans' oldest son, stated he had physically assaulted him in September outside the home of a neighbor in North Carolina. Court records alleged that Eason 'unlawfully and willingly' injured Jace, leaving scars on the teen's neck and arm, which was previously brought to light in another report by The U.S. Sun.

Evans' husband was supposed to appear in court on November 29th, but a local attorney showed up instead, claiming that Eason's actual lawyer would not be able to attend due to her maternity leave until January. The court date was rescheduled for January 18th after the judge granted a continuance.

