‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Kailyn Lowry Wants To Get 'Ozempic Shots' Post Delivering Twins

Kailyn Lowry, renowned for her role in Teen Mom 2, is already contemplating her post-pregnancy fitness journey as she anticipates the arrival of her twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott. In a recent episode of her Baby Mama No Drama podcast, she expressed her eagerness for 2024, citing her desire to get Ozempic shots to aid in her weight loss efforts after giving birth.

The mention of Ozempic in the context of postpartum weight loss resonates with a growing trend where semaglutide (similar to Ozempic) is gaining popularity as a medicine to assist individuals dealing with weight-related conditions, particularly those with diabetes. Numerous postpartum moms and celebrities have embraced this trend, utilizing these drugs to swiftly return to their pre-pregnancy weights. However, it's essential to note that medical professionals have cautioned against the casual use of Ozempic for weight loss purposes.

For Lowry, Ozempic is envisioned as an integral component of her upcoming "mommy makeover," marking her second venture into such a procedure, reports Page Six. The initial makeover occurred in 2016, preceding her pregnancy with son Lux, whom she shares with ex-partner Chris Lopez. Lowry emphasized the positive impact of her earlier decision, describing it as the best she ever made, while humorously acknowledging that, "it was the best decision I ever made. The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids,” as quoted from the US Weekly. Maintaining the results of plastic surgery is paramount, as Lowry attested to her rigorous commitment, spending five days a week at the gym. This commitment, she believes, catalyzed her subsequent pregnancy, showcasing the delicate balance between surgery and lifestyle changes.

Lowry, already a mother of five sons, is set to expand her family with the impending birth of twins. Despite her previous success with post-surgery weight maintenance, she acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding the effectiveness of a similar endeavor after welcoming her twins. The discussion delves into the meticulous process of qualifying for a "mommy makeover," emphasizing the importance of a healthy BMI and overall well-being.

Lowry candidly shared her experience of almost needing a blood transfusion during her previous surgery and her persistent anemia since 2016. Undeterred by potential complications, Lowry is resolute about undergoing a breast reduction as part of her forthcoming makeover. Her candidness extends to her acknowledgment that she is gearing up to enter her "MILF" stage, embracing the changes that come with motherhood.

In October, Lowry revealed her pregnancy with twins, a boy and a girl, marking her sixth and seventh children. Her journey to motherhood began on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant in 2010, and over the years, she has welcomed her five sons with various partners, showcasing her evolving life and family dynamics. As Lowry navigates the challenges of motherhood and impending surgeries, her openness provides a glimpse into the complexities faced by individuals in the public eye, balancing personal choices, health considerations, and the demands of a bustling family life.

