Taylor Swift’s ‘True Nature’ Revealed by Sydney Man Dining in Same Eatery as Her

An Australian man who dined at the same Sydney restaurant as Taylor Swift gave insight into what the famed celebrity is really like and described what transpired when she got there.

Chris Melotti, a marketing consultant, was astounded by the singer's "beautiful" effect on her fans. Melotti was out to grab a bite at Pellegrino 2000 in Surry Hills when Taylor and her opening act, Sabrina Carpenter also came there.

When Melotti arrived to enjoy his dinner, Taylor was already inside the Italian restaurant and sitting a few meters away from her. Melotti stated his meal was delicious and that the restaurant workers did not treat him any differently even though he was meters away from a worldwide celebrity.

But it wasn't until a crowd of admirers began to assemble directly outside the restaurant that Melotti realized something strange was taking place inside the establishment.

Speaking to news.com.au, Melotti shared that at first, he assumed the line outside the restaurant was a result of its popularity, but then another diner disclosed that people were waiting outside to meet a celebrity. When he noticed they were sporting Taylor Swift clothing, he realized who this must have been about.

Taylor was downstairs and Melotti was upstairs having dinner, but he was able to get a quick peek of her as she was about to leave. Melotti clarified that he was instructed to wait until she made her way through the waiting crowd escorted by her security.

Even though the entire exchange happened quickly and Taylor "whisked" to safety, Melotti claimed to have noticed one thing about Taylor in particular: her kindness to everyone with whom she interacted. He expressed, “She did thank all the staff, which was lovely, and she was absolutely beautiful! Her aura and persona were beautiful.”

He added that some of her admirers were sobbing and that it was incredible to witness firsthand the kind of excitement she could inspire. Melotti shared that witnessing Taylor impact her fans was something he was "honored" to have witnessed. Taylor's influence on everyone was "beautiful," and it was a pleasure for Melotti to have been a part of the occasion. He added, “All the girls were crying around us! Everyone was going, ‘Oh my god,’ and seeing her impact was interesting!”

The parasocial relationship between Swift and her fans is very interesting. The foundation of the Swiftie fanbase is identity and community, according to Dr. Alexandra Gold, a clinical fellow at Harvard Medical School and psychologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, who spoke with Denver7.

“For a lot of Swifties, they can relate to the experiences that Taylor has shared through her songs,” Dr. Gold said. “She has a very strong ability to talk about human experiences that are very relatable.” She added, “Many people have grown up alongside Taylor Swift. So, they've had these experiences as she has had these experiences.”