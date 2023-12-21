Taylor Swift’s Sparkling Opal Ring Stirs Engagement Rumors With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is once again in the spotlight because of an opal ring that has fans and journalists alike buzzing with engagement rumors. The singer, who celebrated her 34th birthday in style with celebrities, showed off the stunning piece set with blue topaz stones, sparking rumors about a potential engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce.

i will say, it’s cute that taylor has always loved opals & now the guy she’s dating birthstone is opal 🥺 — ♡ | SEEING TAYLOR SWIFT (13/6 & 14/6)🫧 (@flighthadflown) December 16, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift Reportedly Worries ‘Nasty Rumors’ Could Create a Rift, Causing Travis Kelce to Walk Away

The rumors began to swirl after a user broke down the jewelry's mystery in a TikTok video and highlighted the significance of the opal, which is an October birthstone, and the blue topaz stones, which are December birthstones, per Marca. The stones on the ostentatious ring precisely match the birth months of Swift and Kelce. Actor Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry, seemingly supported the hypothesis in the video by 'liking' it, which gave rise to rumors that Kelce may have given the ring to Swift.

As the video emphasized the 'display' of the ring in the presence of Teller and Sperry and the bond between Swift and Kelce, it raised the possibility that the duo was the matchmaker behind Swift and Kelce's developing romance. Swift's representative has not yet responded to the reports of her engagement, but fans on TikTok have been fervently discussing them and making comparisons to Swift's 2022 song, Bejeweled.

Taylor Swift being an opal girly just seems correct — Katie Sheen (@KatieMaSheen) December 17, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift Baked This Very Sweet Homemade Treat for Travis Kelce Before His Game

Although Kelce was unable to attend Swift's recent birthday celebration in New York City because of his football obligations, the couple got back together on December 17th when Swift was spotted supporting the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the rumours about Travis Kelce buying the Opal & Blue Topaz ring Taylor Swift wore on her birthday are true, then the Swiftie is STRONG with this one. 😉 pic.twitter.com/dYbWX3tTa2 — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) December 20, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift Wore a Ring Symbolic of Her Love Story With NFL Star Travis Kelce on Her Birthday

An exclusive story from Page Six fed the flames as the rumors kept circling. According to the article, Kelce might have already asked Swift's father, Scott Swift, for permission to marry her. According to a source close to Kelce, Scott Swift has given his full approval, suggesting that it's 'very probable' that the couple will spend the holidays together and may even be planning an engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

According to the source, "Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring." Although Swift and Kelce's agents have not commented, the article raises the prospect that Swift may have an engagement ring on her finger by the time she performs on February 7 in Tokyo as part of her Eras tour.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

According to the source who spoke with Page Six, Kelce is 'the most extroverted guy Taylor has dated in forever.' Swift and Kelce have publicly displayed their romance, in contrast to Swift's past relationships, especially her time with actor Joe Alwyn. Kelce was present at Swift's concert when she changed the lyrics of one of her songs at a tour stop in Buenos Aires.

Swift and Kelce's romance has been very public, from their first spotted outing in Chiefs colors at Arrowhead Stadium to holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. The 34-year-old pair began dating secretly throughout the summer and announced their relationship in October.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Responds to Jeering Patriots Fans by Blowing a Kiss: “I Knew It Was Coming”

Travis Kelce Doesn’t Look at Taylor Swift Like He Used to at His Ex Kayla, “Vibes Are Off": Swifties