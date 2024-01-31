Taylor Swift's Reps Respond to AI Photos of Her Following Jason Kelce’s Issues With It

Taylor Swift is considering legal action against the spread of her manipulated deepfake AI nude images that were doing the rounds on the internet. Supportive of her intended action the White House emphasized the importance of legislative actions to counter AI deepfakes and protect individuals from harassment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

In response to the spread of AI-generated explicit photos, an insider revealed Swift's reaction to the situation, stating, "Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided, but there is one thing that is clear: These fake, AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge." Jean-Pierre urged the need for legislative measures, "Of course, Congress should take legislative action. That’s how you deal with some of these issues," she stated, according to reports in The Verge.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

The controversy emerged as digitally altered explicit images, falsely claiming to depict Swift, started circulating on the internet. The account responsible for sharing the fake graphic images was deactivated by Twitter. However, netizens questioned the involvement of the micro-blogging site in enabling such things to go viral on its platform. Despite X taking measures to close down several accounts sharing fake images, they circulated across various social media platforms. Concerned users on X initiated the trending hashtag #ProtectTaylorSwift, reflecting their apprehension and call for decisive action. Central to the controversy is the dissemination of AI-generated explicit images falsely associated with the Grammy-winning singer Swift on the internet.

There's nothing new about deep fakes and AI images of celebrities. There are countless images like this of Taylor Swift, and there will continue to be many more.



The significance is that these are stunningly beautiful and evocative. That's why these went viral. pic.twitter.com/bmGt4xTOKU — RealSmeth (@RealSmeth) January 25, 2024

"Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided, but there is one thing that is clear: These fake, AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge," an insider told the Daily Mail, revealing the pop star’s reaction. "The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up, to begin with," it added. Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce responded to it by saying, "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, ‘Man, this is a lot,'" to NBC Sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Meanwhile, Travis finds immense joy in the genuine connections formed between his famous girlfriend and his loved ones. According to a recent insider source mentioned by US Weekly, the close bond between Travis and his family takes precedence, and Swift's ability to seamlessly integrate into this familial circle is emphasized. Despite Swift's widespread fame and her talent for creating music suitable for various occasions, her down-to-earth nature allows her to authentically connect with everyone in the Kelce family, transcending her celebrity status.