Taylor Swift’s Publicist Speaks Up On Alleged Brawl Between Her Father Scott and a Photographer

Taylor Swift's representative has addressed an alleged altercation involving the singer's father, Scott Swift, and photographer Ben McDonald in Sydney, Australia. According to a statement provided to People, Swift's rep stated, "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

The incident reportedly occurred on February 27, Tuesday morning local time, following Swift's latest performance in Sydney. Australia's Sky News initially reported that Scott, 71, was accused of assaulting a photographer at Neutral Bay Wharf around 2:30 a.m. NSW police confirmed the incident, stating, "A 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf," and added, "The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway."

Although not captured on video, McDonald's footage, licensed by ABC, depicts the Anti Hero singer with an umbrella over her head, escorted by her father toward a waiting vehicle. The scene is disrupted as the camera shakes, and a verbal exchange ensues. McDonald accuses Scott of striking him, although the Grammy award-winning singer's actions are not visible in the video.

Over the weekend, he was observed engaging with fans, distributing food, and socializing with Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and actor Rebel Wilson in the VIP area. Speculation and interest swirl around the reported altercation, capturing attention amidst Taylor's ongoing achievements and high-profile commitments. Notably, Swift, celebrated for her chart-topping tracks and devoted fan following, has refrained from directly addressing the incident involving her father.

The recent incident involving Taylor's father has brought unexpected attention to him, diverging from his typical low-key presence despite his daughter's widespread fame. As inquiries into the recent incident progress, fans of Taylor and the general public are keenly awaiting updates on the situation. Expressing gratitude, Taylor has openly praised her father's unwavering support, noting his consistent attendance at her performances, even alongside her boyfriend, Kelce, during an earlier Eras Tour engagement. "I have a incredible dad, like hasn't missed a show type of dad," the songstress lauded his dedication during a concert preceding Father's Day on June 17.

"He's a social butterfly and loves being on tour. He loves it so much, he thinks it's absolutely hilarious to embarrass me as much as possible." Swift also narrated an incident where her dad teased her for being a celebrity, "For example," the then-19-year-old said, "[I'm] walking into the hotel lobby after returning from dinner. It's a quiet, serene, beautiful when screaming voice from out of nowhere: 'Hey! That's Taylor Swift!!' Me: "Dad. Please stop doing that.' " However, despite his fun taunts, she insisted they share a special bond: "It's pretty priceless having my dad out here with me."