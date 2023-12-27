Taylor Swift's Parents Hang Out With Travis Kelce’s Dad at the Chief’s Game on Christmas

Swifties had a lovely time as their idol and her boyfriend's parents were spotted mingling together at the Christmas Chiefs game! Scott and Andrea Swift, parents of Taylor Swift, were seen on camera chit-chatting with Ed Kelce, father of Travis Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25. A Chiefs fan shared a picture of the four socializing with each other in the NFL player's suite before the game, which the team sadly lost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kirby Lee

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fans Enraged as Skip Bayless Calls the Pop Star “A Distraction” for Travis Kelce’s Team

Unfortunately, Donna Kelce, the mother of the tight end, was unable to attend the family gathering since her son Jason Kelce, an Eagles player, had a game on Christmas Day. This seemed like the first time the four had hung out together, and the photo was extremely adorable.

Ed, sporting a Kelce jersey, faced away from the camera, while Scott and Andrea appeared to be deeply involved in their chat. The 34-year-old pop sensation, meanwhile, listened to the Kelce patriarch while sipping a drink. Scott wore a black and red puffer coat to represent the home team's colors, while Taylor and her mother looked festive in Santa hats. Swift's brother was also in attendance, but couldn't be seen in the photograph, even as many fans found it hard to miss him in his adorable full Santa costume on the jumbotron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacklyn Chappell Snider (@jacklynchapp)

The 1989 songstress singer has frequently accompanied Ed and Donna in the stands, and she undoubtedly left a great impression on them both. Ed was very impressed by Taylor's amazing qualities when he first saw her at a game on October 12. Taylor's "a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman," according to Ed, whose brilliance "comes through right away."

Also Read: Taylor Swift Rings in Christmas With Family at Travis Kelce's Chiefs vs Raiders Game

He also complimented the billionaire for not behaving like "a diva" and for assisting the stadium staff with post-game cleanup. “She gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around,” he explained. “Because in the suites, everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can. And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift Turns 'Cool Aunt,' Cheers for Travis Kelce's Game With Unidentified Child Alongside

Donna, who was a bit slow to open herself up to Swift, is now a huge fan of the romance. She earlier told TODAY that meeting Swift was just "okay" and that it was "fairly new," but recently changed her opinion and told WSJ Magazine that Travis has been “happier than [she has] seen him in a long time” since he started dating Swift. “She’s a very, very nice person,” she said of the All Too Well singer.

Taylor Swift’s parents spotted mingling with Travis Kelce’s dad Ed in private suite before Chiefs game https://t.co/p7UD3OoQ7m pic.twitter.com/0F05dVq8YS — Page Six (@PageSix) December 27, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Yes, Travis Kelce Did Sign a ‘Swelce’ Jersey For a Chiefs Auction That Sold For $500

This Is Travis Kelce’s Favorite Holiday Movie: “It Gives Me the Feels”