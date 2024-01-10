Swifties were elated as Taylor Swift graced the 81st Golden Globes red carpet, eager to see their favorite singer at the classic event. However, the joy was short-lived, and fans found themselves rallying to Swift’s defense after comedian and host Jo Koy made a quip at her expense during the show’s opening. In his opening monologue, Jo Koy could not resist poking fun at Swift while referencing the Sunday night football doubleheader. He amusingly remarked, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL is that we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

“Sorry about that.” Jo Koy bombs as host of the Golden Globes. Taylor Swift’s reaction to his joke about her says it all. pic.twitter.com/VAAiNdRkoT — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 8, 2024

As per Mirror, while sipping her glass of champagne, Swift’s unimpressed expression did not go unnoticed, and her loyal fans aka Swifties took to social media to echo their displeasure. One fan shared their disappointment on Reddit, "Taylor Swift being unamused by Jo Koy, she's just like us!" Others hopped in to resonate with the emotion, with comments like, "Taylor Swift was NOT happy with this joke. Leave her alone, please." A third fan exclaimed, "Bruh, this guy is even upsetting Taylor Swift now. I cannot watch."

A fan shared the perspective of the scenario asserting, "How it reads to me is she was just trying not to have any reaction. She knows her reactions are going to be torn apart. This is a no-win situation for her. If she’d laughed, the NFL folks would think she’s enjoying the attention. She didn’t, and everyone’s saying she’s mad. 🤷🏼" Criticism was not solely directed at Jo Koy’s humor attempt. One Swiftie remarked, "What makes it not funny is it is hypocritical. There needs to be at least a bit of actual truth in the joke for it to be a good one. The Golden Globes has been promoting Taylor's attendance like crazy. They created a new award in part because they hoped it encourage Taylor to attend. If they wanted to work the NFL attention into a joke he could have easily said something along the lines of Taylor's attendance, we are hoping for the same ratings bump as the NFL.”

Amid the controversy, another supporter speculated, "Not funny at all. She probably took a drink so she wouldn't make faces." Another fan added, “It is not a joke the Golden Globes can make when they too are using her celebrity for its gain. There was a way to do it where that was acknowledged too, but this joke was structured which contributed to it not being funny.”

Despite the jest, Swift attended the Golden Globes, taking a break from supporting her football player boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Unfortunately, Travis wasn't seen alongside the star as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced the Los Angeles Chargers, focusing on the upcoming NFL playoffs. Swift, a nominee in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, was previously recognized at the Golden Globes for her contributions to film music.

