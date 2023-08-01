Taylor Swift Once Donated $10,000 to Help Her Autistic Fan Purchase a Service Dog

Taylor Swift's touching gesture of kindness had a significant impact on the life of young Jacob Hill, an autistic child in need of a service dog. The famous singer's kindness went much beyond a straightforward donation. Instead, it opened the door for an encounter that Jacob and his family will never forget.

Swift contributed $10,000 in 2016 to help autistic Jacob Hill buy a service dog. In 2018, she got to meet the boy, his family, and the dog. Jacob Hill was 8 years old when he received front-row seats and backstage access from the singer, for her NRG Stadium performance in Houston. Hills' mother Allison Hill and sister Jordan Fox joined him for the memorable occasion along with his service dog, Reid.

"Taylor Swift was so kind. She said Reid was a big puffball and so cute. She was especially awesome with Jacob. She didn't see my son's disability she just saw him," Allison revealed in a Facebook post for Autism Speaks. "She got on her knees and looked him right in the eyes and said hello and she was thankful HE came to her show even though she knew it was loud and there was so much going on."

"He grabbed her face and pulled her hair back and said 'Hi Taylor!' which was something we were working on all week but didn't know if he would be able to say it," she wrote of the adorable exchange between the two. “After the picture was taken, the flash scared him so he snuggled right up to her and her sweet smile says it all. My daughter, Jordan, was pumped to meet her. We feel so blessed! Taylor is such an amazing person for doing this for us…again! Jacob made it through almost the entire concert.”

Swift had seen the cover of her hit song Blank Space, which was performed by Jacob's 12-year-old sister and cousin, Makaylee Duhon in 2016, and that led to their meeting. They cleverly altered the song's lyrics to read, “We got a long list of donations / But we don’t see your name / We got a blank space baby / So donate today.”

The singer and her mother, Andrea Swift, donated $10,000 about a month after the video was published on Jacob's GoFundMe page with the note, “Jacob, we hope you love your new dog! Please tell your cousins that they did a great job on the song! Love, Taylor, and Andrea Swift.”

After her son got his service dog, Allison published an open letter to Swift titled, "Dear Taylor Swift, Your Gift for My Son on the Autism Spectrum Changed His Life." She wrote in the letter, "We will never be able to express our gratitude to the Swifts for this donation. My daughter and her cousin are thrilled Taylor saw their video and liked it, and even more thankful that the service dog is now fully funded. I am so happy their efforts to help Jacob paid off in such an unbelievable way, and even more stunned that Taylor Swift did this for our family."

