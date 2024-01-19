Taylor Swift's family member loves to believe that he was the one who started this beautiful relationship when he introduced her to NFL player Travis Kelce. In a recent interview with FloRacingTV, Taylor's cousin and professional dirt tracker racer Danny Frye III talked about her well-known relationship, claiming to have "built a love connection" between Kelce and Swift, reported The Things. Frye III seems to be rather close to his cousin, and he may not be overstating things given that he has been spotted with Swift at some of Kelce's Chiefs games (with many of her popular friends).

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Here's What Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Has in Store for His Career After NFL Retirement

“Funny thing is, a lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately. It's been an interesting month or so," he added. "Made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce." Although Frye III did not go into detail about how he tugged those unseen threads, he did post a picture of himself hugging Swift during the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on December 10 and mentioned how they were "pretty close" when they were younger, as per E! News reports. "We grew up together," he said. "She grew up right outside of Philadelphia up until about high school and then moved to Nashville. Obviously, [she] has been doing alright since moving there."

Frye III mentioned that although she has "been to a few Chiefs games" to support her partner, he finds it "a little bit difficult" to get out with Swift these days due to her hectic schedule. "Got to experience a lot of great things," he said. Kelce and Swift have not publicly revealed who got them to meet, but Kelce previously implied that someone from Swift's entourage served as Cupid for the duo. "There were people she knew who knew who I was in her corner," the NFL star told WSJ magazine, noting that he later received a text from Swift. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Taylor Swift's Cousin Claims He Set Her Up with Travis Kelce!!!



Taylor and Kelce's matchmaker was reportedly the singer's cousin.



Swift's second cousin said in a TikTok interview with FloRacing shared on Saturday,



“[I] made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce." pic.twitter.com/Hze5hdvJPC — Celebrities Anniversary Today (@anniversary2day) January 17, 2024

Also Read: Donna Kelce Talks About It Being a “Fun Ride” Seeing Her Sons Travis and Jason Turn Into Superstars

Frye III may have helped get things started between Kelce and Swift; the NFL player made it obvious he was interested in her before she ever considered him. In the past, Kelce acknowledged that he had attempted, without success, to give Swift his phone number through a friendship bracelet during one of her Eras performances. However, Swift seems to have taken notice of the statement he made on his New Heights podcast, which went viral among the general public. Soon after that, they were pictured hanging around.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Takes a Dig at Jonathan Owens Following Controversial ‘Catch’ Remarks About Simone Biles

Swift found it "very adorably put me on blast on his podcast" when Kelce refused to give her a friendship bracelet he had crafted, and she found it to be "metal as hell." In her profile on Time's Person of the Year, the singer recalled, "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

More from Inquisitr

Jeweler ‘Excited’ by Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors Wants to Offer $1M Custom Ring

Here's Why Fans Are Calling For Travis Kelce to Retire Despite His Recent Success in the NFL