Taylor Swift’s Childhood Friend Shares Viral Throwback Photos from ‘Grease’ Musical

Taylor Swift is renowned for being a captivating performer, and images of her early years attest to the fact that she was the focus of attention even then. Pictures of the Lavender Haze hitmaker as Sandy in a school performance of Grease have now gone viral online. The photos, which actor Tobin Mitnick shared on Instagram on Thursday, feature the Blank Space songstress and himself dressed as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively, from June 2000. "Thank you Mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty-five years ago out of storage. Also, the note is an F-sharp if you are interested. June 2000," the Hollidaysburg actor captioned the adorable throwback snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobin Mitnick (@jewslovetrees)

As per Page Six, Mitnick also referred to Travis Kelce in his caption. Moreover, in the first photo, 10-year-old Swift was dressed in a light blue outfit with her blond hair pulled back, while a young Mitnick was seen wearing a black leather jacket. In a different photo, the 34-year-old Wildest Dreams songstress demonstrated her character's metamorphosis by donning a strapless black top and a large, wavy blond wig. In the legendary musical, Sandy, a bashful young adolescent, transforms into a smoking, leather-wearing, cigarette-smoking lady after falling in 1959 while attending Rydell High School in Chicago and falling in love with bad boy Danny. In the 1978 original version, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta essayed the famed roles, respectively.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Paramount Pictures

Swifties went all out to express their admiration in the comments section, “The Tree Universe and the Swift Universe are one????” one fan commented. “I Never in a Million years saw this crossover coming,” a second fan exclaimed. “This was not the mashup I was expecting today,” a third fan exclaimed. “My 2024 bingo card did not have this on it,” a fourth fan wrote. “Why wasn’t this part of the Eras Tour?” a fifth fan joked. “But why is the world just finding out,” a sixth one questioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

After the childhood pictures went viral, Mitnick expressed his amazement, pointing out that he had previously discussed his and Swift's days as co-stars. “I’m sorry why did this not get this kind of attention in like March when I told you all about it in a shameless attempt to goose my book sales,” he made a lighthearted remark in his post's comments area, referring to Must Love Trees: An Unconventional Guide. In addition, the comic joked on Instagram Story about "RIP my mentions," implying that he was receiving a lot of messages from apps. As per The Wrap, Grease still holds the title of one of the best musicals of the last 40 years, and the movie has earned a whopping $396.2 million worldwide to date.