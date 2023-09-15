Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Will Not Feature Ex Matty Healy Or The 1975

In May, after Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975, had attended three of Taylor Swift's Nashville Eras Tour concerts, the two were seen leaving New York's Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village. They had a brief romance, and Healy's inclusion in Swift's re-recorded version of 1989 (Taylor's Version) has been the subject of persistent tabloid reports. The rumors, however, have been proven to be untrue. "Neither Matty Healy nor The 1975 are on this album," Swift's representative told Billboard, putting to rest hysterical claims that the British band's contentious lead man would feature on the reworked version of Swift's 2014 album.

On August 10th, Swift surprised her fans by announcing the re-release of her iconic 1989 album on her Instagram. "Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site," she wrote.

Two hit tracks from the redo album have already been made public. Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) debuted on TikTok in November 2021, and This Love (Taylor's Version) was part of the teaser for the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Meanwhile, Healy and Swift were spotted hanging out with each other and having fun in summer. “Taylor has been spending much more time with Matty lately and she’s getting to like him the more she gets to know him,” an insider had exclusively told US Magazine back then. “It’s so refreshing, and she’s happier than she’s been in a long time,” the source said. “Things between them are fairly new, so it’s hard to tell if they’ll go the distance. But he makes Taylor really happy, and she wants to be with him whenever she has the chance.” It's worth noting that the Lavender Haze hitmaker had connected with Healy after splitting from her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, earlier this year. “They really enjoy each other’s company and want to spend as much time together as possible,” the source added.

Eventually, however, in a different report, a source exclusively told US Magazine that "Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved” in June. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.” However, fans continued to hold out hope that Healy's vocals might show up in 1989 (Taylor's Version) even after their breakup.

During the final performance of her L.A. Eras Tour in August, Swift revealed the most recent rerelease. “I figured that this tour would be fun but I did not know it would be like this. The last time I was pleasantly surprised by something you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be rerecording my first six albums,” she told concertgoers at the time. “The way you have embraced and celebrated that you’ve really decided it was your fight too and you were 100% behind me and if I care about it you care about it.”

