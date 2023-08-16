When Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Set the Record in 2014 Selling 1.287 Million Copies in Its First Week

1989, as Swifties anticipated, would be Taylor Swift's next album to be re-released.

On August 9, the final night of the first US leg of the 'Eras Tour,' the Grammy-winning singer made the announcement live on stage in Los Angeles. The fourth album Swift has re-recorded will be exceptional, as she promised when Scooter Braun gained ownership of her master albums in 2019, per Yahoo! News. The album will be released on October 27, per the announcement.

Swift's 2014 album signaled her crossover from country to pop, which she still rules over nine years later. In terms of consumption across several metrics, it is also her most successful album to date, per TIME. Swift's career set several records through 1989. Swift recognizes that, as she wrote in her Instagram post. "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways," Swift declared. "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

Despite Swift's Speak Now's (1.047 million) and Red's (1.208 million) seven-figure debut weeks in 2010 and 2012, respectively, 1989's ultimate first-week total outperformed both in 2014. Swift became the first artist to have three million-plus sales weeks as a result of the massive launch, which was the biggest album sales week in more than ten years (since Eminem's The Eminem Show debuted with 1.322 million in June 2002).

Swift's launch total for 1989 remains the highest-ever pure sales week in her career. Nielsen Soundscan data shows that in the first seven days after release, the album sold 1.287 million copies. At the 2016 Grammy Awards, the album was named Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. 1989 yielded three No. 1 hits — Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Bad Blood — and the album lasted 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard charts, per Billboard.

The 1989 era began after Swift and Harry Styles' widely publicized romance ended. There is a song literally called Style, which is a popular fan-favorite. We could find out a little bit more about their affair given that she promises to release five more songs from the vault. Because the date was 8/9, Swifties had already predicted that information regarding 1989 will be disclosed at Swift's final performance at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday.

All of the songs from 1989 and its deluxe version, as well as five previously unheard tracks from the vault, are believed to be included on the album's tracklist, which is still a mystery. The possibility of Harry Styles appearing on the album has been suggested by fans.

Some have said that he might show up on the Style song that was re-recorded because it is strongly rumored to have been about him. Between 2012 and 2013, Swift and the former member of One Direction had a brief relationship. Fans have speculated that Styles would appear on one of the tracks from the vault which will be on the tracklist for 1989 (Taylor's Version).

