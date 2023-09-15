Taylor Swift's night at the 2023 MTV VMAs was filled with unforgettable moments, but even an inadvertent mishap seems to have turned into a memorable part of the evening. During the show, keen-eyed Swift fans noticed a moment of concern on the singer's face as she held up one of her rings to a security guard. People around her started searching for the jewel as it came out of the ring, making Swift anxious at the event.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Will Not Feature Ex Matty Healy Or The 1975

As it turns out, Swift was wearing a vintage Van Cleef and Arpels onyx and diamond ring, graciously lent to her by Joseph Saidian and Sons jewelers, with an astonishing value of $12,000. At some point during the event, the sizable diamond centerpiece apparently became detached from the ring. The jeweler, however, provided an update on the situation and the timeline for the ring's repair: "We just got the ring back a few minutes ago. I can exclusively tell ET that this ring will easily and quickly be fixed! We are proud to have a ring for sale that will now always be associated with a legendary artist and a historic night." They further added, "This is a legendary ring from the night Taylor Swift broke records and broke rings!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Swift undoubtedly had a legendary night at the MTV VMAs and unquestionably stole the spotlight. The Anti-Hero hitmaker was the star of the night as she added prestigious awards such as Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Director of the Year to her long list of awards and adulations. She was also seen grooving along to many performances at the VMAs, which made her fans appreciate her even more.

Taylor Swift earned a fan outta me at the VMAs with her funny ass 😭 pic.twitter.com/OEQzYKPlV4 — ISLAND BOY 🏝🍒 (@ISLANDBARBZZ) September 14, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Adorable Facial Expressions and Killer Dance Moves Impress Fans at VMAs 2023

The Instagram page of Joseph Saidian and Sons shared a ravishing image of the actor captioned, "#Swiftiesunite as #TAYLORSWIFT wins her award at the #VMAs tonight wearing a few of our vintage gold and diamond necklaces and a vintage #VCA onyx ring!!!" In another post, they shared a snapshot of Swift from the moment she lost the ring. The post is captioned, "We are still forever Swifties! 😂" as the jeweler store expressed they are still in love with her despite losing the ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariel Saidian (@josephsaidianandsonsjewelry)

Also Read: Here's Looking at "Besties" Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's "Decade of Sweet Friendship Moments"

On the other hand, some users called it a publicity gimmick by the star to promote the jeweler's ornament. However, the pop icon is soaring high with all the love and support of her fans. Her recent hit music tour Eras became a great hit among her listeners. Swift also expressed her gratitude to her followers at the award show, and her incredible night at the 2023 MTV VMAs will be remembered not just for her record-breaking victories but also for the mishap involving the unique vintage ring, which only added to the event's legendary status.

More from Inquisitr

From Merchandise to Financial Assistance, Taylor Swift’s Heartwarming Gestures for Her Employees

Taylor Swift Broke a $12,000 Vintage Ring and Appeared Clearly Distressed at the MTV VMAs