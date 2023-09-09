Taylor “Swiftly” Avoids Ex-Boyfriend Matty Healy Just Few Months After Their Breakup

When it comes to navigating the New York streets, it’s all too easy to bump into someone unexpected. For Karma sensation Taylor Swift, a recent outing proved to be a close encounter with the ex-type, as she barely avoided running into her former beau, Matty Healy. The two had a dreamy romance that began earlier this year and, for unknown reasons, ended abruptly in June, leaving fans wondering about the circumstances of their split.

Swift, known for her easy yet impeccable sense of style, opted for a casual look during her recent visit to the Electric Lady Music Studio in Manhattan. She was looking extravagant in a low-cut blank tank top paired with loose-fitting cargo pants. To add a touch of style, she sported a beige baseball cap and sturdy black boots. She carried her belongings in a light brown handbag, which she was carrying over her shoulder. And, of course, her signature red lipstick, without which no Swift appearance would be complete. Her long blonde hair was neatly braided and adorned with a gold necklace and matching bracelets.

As Taylor continued with her day, her ex-boyfriend Healy was just captured a few blocks away, sparking speculation about their near miss. The pop singer was snapped with model Gabbriette Bechtel on the streets. The two were photographed holding hands, and their bond seemed palpable to walkers. Taylor and Matty’s romance made headlines earlier this year when they were first rumored to be dating. They were seen together in several events, with Healy even supporting Taylor at her Nashville Eras Tour in April, making an impactful development in her life following a six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Their relationship blossomed, with Matty even accompanying Taylor to a recording studio session. Yet, as abruptly as their romance began, it came to an end in June. Mirror reports at the time suggested that Taylor was the one who initiated the split, leaving her once again "single."

Navigating the complex terrain of post-breakup encounters is a challenge for anyone, and celebrities like Taylor Swift are no exception. The near miss with her ex, Matty Healy, serves as a reminder of the twists and turns that love and life can take, especially in the bustling city of Manhattan.

While the details of their split remain private, Taylor Swift's ability to gracefully move forward and continue her artistic journey is a testament to her resilience and unwavering commitment to her craft. In the world of fame and relationships, where every moment is scrutinized, Taylor Swift continues to define her narrative with grace and style, no matter who may be waiting just around the corner.

