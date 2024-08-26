Taylor Swift Wants Kids Before 40, Sources Say She’s Ready for Motherhood After Eras Tour

Speculation over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been rampant as the Eras Tour nears its conclusion. Swift recently wrapped up the European leg of her record-breaking tour in London. Meanwhile, rumor has it that NFL star Kelce is planning to pop the question shortly as he and Swift eagerly anticipate their future together.

According to sources, Swift ardently wishes to start a family as soon as she wraps the tour. An insider spilled to OK! magazine, "Now Taylor has finished her London shows and European dates...she has a couple of months off before a few more gigs and the end of the Eras tour. She wants to spend the next couple of months hanging with Travis and just being as normal as possible. He’s only ever known her on tour so she’s excited to be a football wife for a bit. And then once the tour is done, she feels ready to start a family and be a mum and knows Travis is the person she wants to do that with."

The informant revealed that instead of planning a lavish wedding, she wants to get pregnant next year so that she may have a family before she turns 40. The source added, "She wants a few children before she’s 40...Friends think Travis will propose during her time off and she’ll come back with a big ring on her finger for the final dates before taking next year off to have a baby."

In the past, Swift has spoken about her desire to have a family of her own. As reported by Taste of Country, in one of the editions of 2012 Marie Claire, Swift admitted, "That money will be really good for sending my kids to college someday, or maybe I'll have a few more kids than I thought. I want a bunch of them running around, a minimum of four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me."

Swift seemed to have changed her mind just two years after she chatted with the outlet. Although she had considered it, the pop diva told InStyle that she still wasn't convinced. The main reason she pointed out was that her children would never be able to lead ordinary lives. As reported by the Daily Mail, Swift reasoned, "Inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies."

By the year 2019, she had completely lost interest in answering any inquiries on parenthood. A journalist from the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, for example, brought up the fact that Swift was almost 30 years old while discussing her intentions to have a family, suggesting that she may not have much time. As reported by Good Morning America, Swift in response to the sexist question, asserted, "I don't really think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I'm not going to answer that now."