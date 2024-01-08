Taylor Swift Throws Jo Koy a 'Death Stare' For His Mean Joke During The Golden Globes Awards

Taylor Swift graced the 81st Golden Globe Awards night on Sunday held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The Lavender Haze hitmaker's recent box-office success Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film was nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. Swift looked stunning on the red carpet in a shimmering green Gucci gown and shiny Christian Louboutin heels that matched the ensemble. Stand-up comedian Jo Koy hosted the glamorous awards show. During his monologue, he caused a slight awkwardness that prompted Swift to give him a "death stare." Referring to her current relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, Koy joked, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," even as the Blank Space songstress remained expressionless and took a sip of her drink.

As per The US Sun, famed journalist Piers Morgan shared the viral moment on X, "If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased," he wrote. "Omg, Taylor Swift’s death stare before sipping champagne at the #GoldenGlobes perfectly embodies Jo Koy’s cringey hosting job," another viewer expressed on X while calling out the host.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rich Polk

The Lover songstress who attended the awards night without her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend appeared unamused by the cruel joke made by Koy. Kelce and Swift's relationship has been garnering immense popularity during the NFL games. The last time Swift and her family spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together was when she took her family to see the tight-end star's game on Christmas Day, and at midnight, the two rang in 2024 with a kiss.

taylor swift's response to this golden globes host's jokes...a mood, if you will pic.twitter.com/KgNhWF6pbh — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 8, 2024

As per USA Today, the seasoned comedian's lengthy monologue has since been heavily criticized, apart from joking about Swift, Koy also called Barbie a film about "a plastic doll with big boobies," and said that Oppenheimer needed to be "another hour." When Koy saw that his jokes were not working, he tried to defend himself by saying, "I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You're kidding me, right?" to the live audience.

Who on EARTH is this Jo Koy guy and why is he dissing Barbie and Taylor Swift, to the point of dozens of disappointed faces and the biggest star of the evening leaving early... — chevy (@midastouchchevy) January 8, 2024

"Slow down, I wrote some of these and they are the ones you are laughing at," he added. Fans and viewers roasted Koy's lackluster performance on X saying, "Jesus i aged 15 years during that monologue i've never been so happy to see jared leto," one X user wrote. Former Big Brother contestant, Andy Herren wrote, "I don't mean to sound dramatic but this Golden Globes host is the worst host I've ever seen, which is saying something coming from a man who was on a show hosted by Julie Chen."

I don’t mean to sound dramatic but this Golden Globes host is the worst host I’ve ever seen, which is saying something coming from a man who was on a show hosted by Julie Chen. — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) January 8, 2024

Viewers also recommended that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler take up their prior roles as Golden Globes hosts, or they suggested other possibilities. "Never send a man to do a woman’s job #GoldenGlobes," a viewer on X concluded.

