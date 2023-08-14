Taylor Swift Tears Up As Her '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Announcement Receives Standing Ovation

Taylor Swift is definitely a Mastermind.

She has revealed that she will be releasing a re-recorded version of her successful 2014 album 1989 (Taylor's Version). The anticipated release date for the album is set for October 27th. Swift, known for her clever tactics, chose to share the sensational news on August 9th, aligning with the significance of the number 89 and referencing the original album's title. This announcement coincided with her final Los Angeles Eras Tour show on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium.

In the midst of the acoustic segment of her performance, the renowned pop icon, who had been donning a range of new outfits predominantly in shades of blue (which mirrors the color scheme of her 2014 release "1989") all evening, revealed her plans for the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) which is her Grammy-winning pop record, mentions People.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Ex Matt Healy Moves On After Split, Heads to Hawaii with New Girlfriend

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Metcalfe

"The last time that I was so pleasantly surprised by some stuff that you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be re-recording. That was something that I expected to be just a me thing, just a personal thing. Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music. The way to do it was to re-record my albums, and the way that you have embraced ... that you have celebrated, that you really decided that it was your fight too and that you were 100 percent behind me ... I will never stop thanking you for that. And so now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show. There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she said, proceeding to reveal the cover artwork and the specific date of release for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on the large display screen, right before transitioning into the performance of "New Romantics," a beloved song from the deluxe version of the album that holds a special place among her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was undoubtedly wonderstruck, blushing all the way home on Tuesday (August 8th) after the concert. The pop sensation encountered a truly awe-inspiring moment during the midst of her fifth consecutive show on the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Following her rendition of "Champagne Problems," the audience granted her an almost eight-minute standing ovation, leaving her deeply moved by the gesture, reports Billboard.

Also Read: How Taylor Swift Came On Board in Netflix's Show 'Heartstopper Season 2' Finale

“What are you doing? People have emotions. You're playing with them right now. I love you so much, So generous ... you're doing it still? What are you doing? This show's going to be seven hours long because we're going to scream for half of it. I love you, I love you, I love you. That was so nice.” an emotional Swift said in response to the applause, as captured in videos from the night.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Reveals Live Shows Are Her ‘Coping Mechanism’ to Deal With Her Turbulent Love Life

References:

https://people.com/taylor-swift-announces-1989-taylors-version-standing-ovation-eras-tour-final-los-angeles-show-7629213

https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/taylor-swift-standing-ovation-eras-tour-show-reaction-1235388168/

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lawrence Once Played Cupid For Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper, It Did Not Go Well

Here’s Why Taylor Swift Shaves Her Legs Everyday Without a Miss